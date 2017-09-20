Last October, Chinese manufacturer Meizu launched its budget smartphone – the Meizu M5. Now today, the company has launched yet another smartphone in its M series, dubbed Meizu M6. Needless to say, the Meizu M6 is successor to the M5, however, it comes with minor improvements over the M5.

The Meizu M6 looks similar to the Meizu M5, however, the back of the phone sports metallic lines which aren’t found on the M5. The Meizu M6 has a polycarbonate body, however, its frames are made out of metal. It is 8.3 mm thick and weighs 143 grams.

At the front, the Meizu M6 has a 5.2-inch display that has a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. Below the display is the physical home button that houses the fingerprint scanner called mTouch, and, above it is the 8 MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Moving on to the back, you have a 13 MP primary camera which comes with 5P lens and f/2.2 aperture. Below the camera is the flash module, and further down below is the Meizu logo.

Speaking of the innards, the Meizu M6 comes with MediaTek’s MT6750 SoC that’s paired with 2 or 3 GB RAM. The 2 GB RAM variant comes with 16 GB of internal storage whereas the 3 GB RAM variant comes with 32 GB of internal storage. That said, you also have an option to expand the storage up to 128 GB via microSD card.

Meizu M6 Specifications

CPU: 1.5 GHz MediaTek MT6750 octa-core processor

1.5 GHz MediaTek MT6750 octa-core processor RAM: 2/3 GB

2/3 GB GPU: Mali-T860

Mali-T860 Operating System: Flyme OS 6.0 based on Android 7.0 Nougat

Flyme OS 6.0 based on Android 7.0 Nougat Display: 5.2-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) display with 2.5D curved glass

5.2-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) display with 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 13 MP with 5P lens, f/2.2 aperture and LED flash

13 MP with 5P lens, f/2.2 aperture and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture

8 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 16 GB (with 2 GB RAM), 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM)

16 GB (with 2 GB RAM), 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card SIM: Hybrid Slot

Hybrid Slot Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n Other: mTouch Fingerprint Scanner

mTouch Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Electric Blue, Matter Black, Champagne Gold, Moonlight Silver

Electric Blue, Matter Black, Champagne Gold, Moonlight Silver Battery: 3070 mAh

Meizu M6 Price and Availability

Price of 2 GB RAM + 16 GB storage variant: ¥699 (around $106/₹6835)

¥699 (around $106/₹6835) Price of 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant: ¥899 (around $136/₹8790)

¥899 (around $136/₹8790) Availability: Pre-orders start from September 25 in China. No word on availability in other countries.

Source | Via