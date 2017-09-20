Telecom operator Vodafone has announced that it has revamped the Vodafone RED postpaid plans in Rajasthan. Until now, the Vodafone RED postpaid plans started from ₹499/month and went all the way up to ₹1699/month. However, the telco has announced that the Vodafone RED postpaid plans now start for as low as ₹399/month for new customers and go all the way up to ₹2999/month, allowing the customers to choose a plan that best suits their needs.

Moreover, subscribers of Vodafone RED postpaid plans will be offered unlimited local and STD voice calls, free ISD minutes (on plans of ₹1299 and above) and free roaming (on plans of ₹699 and above). Besides, the customers will also be offered free device protection for a period of 1 year through Vodafone RED Shield.

Apart from that, Vodafone RED postpaid customers on plans of ₹1299 and above will be offered up to 1 year of free Netflix subscription. Not just that, all Vodafone RED postpaid customers will get priority status for quick access at Vodafone Stores.

Furthermore, in a bid to encourage more people to switch to Vodafone RED, new customers will be offered 10 GB of free data per month for a period of first six months which translates to a total of 60 GB of free data.

Commenting on the launch of new Vodafone RED postpaid plans, Amit Bedi, Business Head- Rajasthan, Vodafone India said “The post paid customer’s usage behaviour has evolved significantly with higher usage of roaming and data. With the new Vodafone RED, there is no more holding back – we are offering our post paid customers an all-in-one plan that addresses their roaming, data, and voice needs comprehensively. The built in attractions like unlimited local and STD calling, free roaming, free ISD minutes, free device insurance, with value added benefits like priority access and a virtual relationship manager, make the Vodafone RED experience a best in the industry deal”.

So, people living in Rajasthan, are you going to switch to Vodafone RED?