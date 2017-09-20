The LG Q6, which was unveiled in July, was launched in India earlier last month. The LG Q6 is the first mid-range smartphone that sports a bezel-less design. However, the Q6 isn’t the only smartphone that was unveiled by LG in the Q series. This South Korean manufacturer had also unveiled the Q6+ which has been launched in India today.

The LG Q6+ plus looks similar to the LG Q6 and flaunts the same metal build with soft plastic back and 7000 series aluminium frames. The Q6+ also sports the 5.5-inch FullVision display that we saw on the Q6, as a result of which the device gets a bezel-less design.

The LG Q6+ is also powered by the same Snapdragon 435 SoC that powers the Q6, however, both the smartphones differ in terms of the amount of RAM and internal storage. While the Q6 comes with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage, the Q6+ comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. Apart from that, everything else remains the same.

Also, in case you are unaware, the Q6 doesn’t come with a fingerprint scanner, and neither does the Q6+. Hence, you have to rely on Face Recognition to unlock your smartphone without having to enter the security PIN/Pattern/Password. However, in our LG Q6 review, we found that the Face Recognition wasn’t reliable enough and we reckon that will be the case with the Q6+ as well.

“The new LG Q6+ sets the benchmark in bringing the best of technology at an accessible price point to the consumers in India. Now more than ever, mobile devices are at the center of consumers’ lives as they look for a synthesis of usability and best technology and Q6+ is sure to offer them the same.” said Amit Gujral, Chief Marketing Officer, LG Electronics India.

LG Q6+ Specifications

CPU: 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 435 octa-core processor

1.4 GHz Snapdragon 435 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB LPDDR3

4 GB LPDDR3 GPU: Adreno 505

Adreno 505 Operating System: LG UX 6.0 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat

LG UX 6.0 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat Display: 5.5-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) FullVision Display with 18:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 3

5.5-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) FullVision Display with 18:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 3 Rear Camera: 13 MP with LED flash

13 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP 100-degree wide-angle

5 MP 100-degree wide-angle Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 2 Terabytes via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 2 Terabytes via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual Nano SIM

Dual Nano SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, FM Radio, USB OTG

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, FM Radio, USB OTG Other: Face Recognition, MIL STD-810G military grade certification

Face Recognition, MIL STD-810G military grade certification Colors: Astro Black, Ice Platinum

Astro Black, Ice Platinum Battery: 3000 mAh

LG Q6+ Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹17,990

₹17,990 Availability: Available via retail stores across India starting today

LG Q6+ Offers