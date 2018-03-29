Over two weeks ago, Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus released OxygenOS Open Beta update 6 and 4 for OnePlus 5 and 5T respectively that brought along Android 8.1 Oreo to both these smartphones. Now, the company has released another Open Beta update for both these smartphones that come with minor improvements and additions.

OnePlus has released OxygenOS Open Beta update 7 for the OnePlus 5 and Open Beta update 5 for OnePlus 5T. These aren’t any major updates and bring in some improvements and bug fixes to both the phones.

Both these updates add recent search tag in the OnePlus Launcher while also updating UI of the Weather app. Moreover, the company has also added a Network Boost feature in Gaming Mode that gives network priority to the game that a user is playing at a given time.

Here’s the entire changelog of OxygenOS Open Beta update 7 and 5 for OnePlus 5 and 5T:

Launcher: Added recent search tag in search app section of the app drawer

System: General bug fixes and improvements

Improved accuracy of the current location in Weather app

Added new icons and updated UI of Weather app

Gaming Mode: Network boost in Gaming mode – network priority for gaming App in the foreground

As always, these Open Beta updates are only rolling out to those users who have already flashed their OnePlus 5 or 5T with an Open Beta build. If you are on the official build, you won’t receive these updates.

That said, if you want to give this Open Beta update a try, you can head over to the Source link below for more information. However, do keep in mind that Open Beta updates often have bugs and aren’t as stable as the official builds.

Source 1, 2