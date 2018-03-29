HMD Global – the official licensee of Nokia brand of phones – rolled out the Android 8.0 Oreo update for Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 in late January this year. And now, the company has started rolling out the Android 8.1 Oreo update for both these smartphones.

The Android 8.1 Oreo update for both the Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 carries version number 5.580. The 8.1 Oreo update for Nokia 5 weighs 866.7 MB in size, whereas, the 8.1 Oreo update for Nokia 6 is a bit larger at 933.8 MB. And, the update can only be downloaded over a Wi-Fi connection.

That said, this update is reportedly rolling out for Nokia 5 in India, Tunisia and Indonesia, whereas, the Nokia 6 is only receiving it in India.

Here’s what the Android 8.1 Oreo update brings to Nokia 5 and Nokia 6:

Battery Saving Navigation Buttons

Revamped Power Menu

New Setting Menu

Bluetooth Battery Percentage

Google’s Android security patch dated March 1, 2018

The update is rolling out over-the-air and should take at least a week to reach all units. However, you can also check for the update manually by heading over to the Settings > System Updates menu.

So, have you received the Android 8.1 Oreo update on your Nokia 5 or Nokia 6?

Source 1, 2