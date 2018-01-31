Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 start receiving Android 8.0 Oreo update

HMD Global rolled out the Android 8.0 Oreo update for Nokia 8 in late last November. And, the company has also been beta testing the Oreo update on Nokia 5 and 6 since mid-December. Well, HMD is done with beta testing Oreo update for both these smartphones, and, has finally started rolling out the stable Oreo update for both the Nokia 5 and Nokia 6.

Juho Sarvikas – Chief Product Officer at HMD Global – announced the roll-out of Android 8.0 Oreo update for Nokia 5 and Nokia 6. The updates for both these smartphones are rolled out over the air, and, as always, are rolled out in a phased manner which means only a small number of users will receive the update initially.

However, you can expect the roll-out to complete within a week or two. And, if the update notification doesn’t pop-up on your smartphone, then you can check for the update manually by heading over to the Settings menu.

This Android 8.0 Oreo update is around 1.8 GB in size, and, you can only download it over a Wi-Fi connection. The update carries version number 5.220, and, comes with features like picture-in-picture mode, notification, autofill, and more. Besides, the update also comes with Android security patch that’s dated January 1, 2018.

If you have already received the Oreo update on your Nokia 5 or Nokia 6, then do let us what’s new apart from the usual Oreo features.