Latest OxygenOS Open Beta update brings in new navigation gestures to OnePlus 5T

More than two weeks ago, OnePlus rolled out OxygenOS Open Beta update 4 and 2 for OnePlus 5 and 5T respectively that came with updated launcher, bug fixes and more. Now, the company has rolled out two more OxygenOS Open Beta updates, one each for OnePlus 5 and 5T.

OnePlus has rolled out OxygenOS Open Beta update 5 and 3 for OnePlus 5 and 5T respectively. Both these updates come along with the usual bug fixes and “improvements”. However, what’s worth noting is that OnePlus has removed the controversial Clipboard function with these beta updates from both the smartphones.

Furthermore, OnePlus has also introduced pick-up gesture for both these smartphones which let you decide whether you want to swipe up or down to accept/reject a phone call. And, speaking of gestures, OnePlus has introduced new navigation gestures on the OnePlus 5T with the latest beta update that let users hide the on-screen navigation buttons and use gestures to navigate around.

Apart from that, OnePlus has also added SMS categorization specifically for India which automatically sorts SMS into different categories. Lastly, OnePlus has also included CPU security patch CVE-2017-13218 in these updates.

Here’s the entire changelog of OxygenOS Open Beta 3 for OnePlus 5T:

Added pick-up gesture switcher. You can now choose which way you slide (up or down) to pick up a phone call

General bug fixes and improvements

Removed Clipboard function

Applied CPU security patch: CVE-2017-13218

Added new Navigation gestures that you can enable by going into settings and disabling the nav bar.

Added SMS categorization function for India only. This is an India only feature that auto-sorts your SMS messages into categories.

Here’s the entire changelog of OxygenOS Open Beta 5 for OnePlus 5:

As always, these open beta updates are rolled out over the air, and, only those users will receive the update who have already flashed their units with an open beta build. If you are on the official build, you will not receive the open beta update.

