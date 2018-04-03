Meizu Pro 7 with Helio P25 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras and Dual Display launched in India

Last year in July, Chinese smartphone brand Meizu launched its Meizu Pro 7 and Meizu Pro 7 Plus smartphones in China. Now today, the company has announced that it has launched the Meizu Pro 7 smartphone in India. However, the company didn’t launch the Meizu Pro 7 Plus alongside the Pro 7, and, its currently unknown whether or not the company plans to bring the Pro 7 Plus to India.

Anyways though, let’s talk about the Meizu Pro 7. The Meizu Pro 7 flaunts a uni-body metal design and it comes with dual displays. Yes, you read that right. This smartphone comes with dual displays. The first one is the primary display that’s found on the front of all the smartphones. It’s a 5.2-inch AMOLED panel that has a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels.

However, the second display is located on the back of the phone. It’s a 1.9-inch AMOLED panel that comes with a resolution of 536 x 240 pixels, and, Meizu calls it a “Fenêtre” display. For those unaware, Fenêtre is a French word which means window.

This secondary Fenêtre display shows information like notifications, weather, date/time and even battery percentage. Moreover, it can also be used as a viewfinder to take selfies with dual rear cameras. Well, yes, the Meizu Pro 7 not only comes with dual displays, but it also boasts dual cameras on its back – 12 MP Monochrome + 12 MP RGB. That said, there’s also a 16 MP single camera on the front.

Moving on, the Meizu Pro 7 has MediaTek’s Helio P25 SoC under the hood running the show which is laced with 4 GB RAM. The smartphone runs Flyme OS 6.0 out of the box which is based on Android 7.0 Nougat. There’s also 64 GB of storage on board, and, but you don’t have an option to expand the storage via microSD card.

The Meizu Pro 7 was launched in Black, Red and Gold colors in China, but in India, it’s only available in Black color. Lastly, the Meizu Pro 7 ships with a 3000 mAh battery that keeps the entire package up and running.

Meizu Pro 7 Specifications

RAM: 4 GB LPDDR4X

Operating System: Flyme OS 6.0 based on Android 7.0 Nougat

Secondary Display: 1.9-inch Super AMOLED Fenêtre display with 536 x 240 pixel resolution and 307 ppi pixel density

Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture, 5P Lens, ArcSoft Beautification

Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

Colors: Black

Meizu Pro 7 Price in India and Availability