Google Home gets Gaana and Saavn integration in India ahead of launch

Google yesterday announced that it’s going to launch the Google Home and Google Home Mini smart speakers in India on April 10. Now, just a week ahead of its India launch, Google Home (and Google Assistant, of course) has picked up integration for Gaana and Saavn in India.

For those unaware, and the ones who have been living under a rock, Gaana and Saavn are two of the most popular music streaming services in India. And now that Google Home has got integration for both these services, you can ask Google Assistant to play music on Google Home from either of these services.

To be able to play music on Google Home from either Gaana or Saavn, you will first have to link your account with either of these services. This can be done by heading over to the Assistant settings and then going to the Music section.

Well, last month, Google rolled out Hindi language support for Google Assistant, and, we might see more India-specific announcements related to Google Assistant once Google Home makes its debut in the country a week later.

That said, while Google hasn’t revealed the India price of Google Home and Google Home Mini yet, a report from earlier this week put the Google Home with a price tag of ₹9999 and the Google Home Mini with a price tag of ₹4499.

With that being said, Indian e-commerce player Flipkart has already set up a landing page for Google Home and Google Home Mini on its website. You can open this Flipkart link from the within Flipkart app to receive updates on launch offers and more.

