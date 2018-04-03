Xiaomi

Xiaomi backed Black Shark’s gaming smartphone launching on April 13

We speculate there won’t be any notch on this one, because that would instantly annoy a lot of gamers. Wouldn't it?

By Sagar Bakre
1

We have been hearing about this gaming smartphone from a company called Black Shark that was said to be invested in by Chinese tech giant Xiaomi. Until now, there were no details regarding the phone’s launch, but now, Black Shark has confirmed that it’s going to launch this gaming smartphone next week.

xiaomi-blackshark-gaming-smartphone-april-13-1

Black Shark has confirmed that it’s going to launch its gaming smartphone on April 13. The company has also sent out invites for the launch event in China that kicks off at 3 pm Chinese time. Moreover, Xiaomi’s investment in Black Shark has also been confirmed.

Black Shark’s gaming smartphone that’s launching next week is confirmed to come with Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 845 SoC under the hood. And, according to past benchmark listings, the smartphone will be coming with 8 GB RAM while running Android Oreo out of the box.

The Black Shark smartphone will also be coming with a display having an aspect ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. While the size of the display is unknown, we speculate that there won’t be any notch on this one, because that would instantly annoy a lot of gamers.

Xiaomi Blackshark Specifications [Expected]

  • CPU: Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor (confirmed)
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • GPU: Adreno 630
  • Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo
  • Display: Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) with 18:9 aspect ratio, size unknown
  • Internal Storage: 32 GB
  • External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

We don’t have to wait much to know more about this gaming smartphone as the company will reveal everything about this smartphone on April 13.

Via

You might also like
Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi TV 4C 50-inch announced with 4K HDR Display and AI Voice Assistant

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 receiving MIUI 9.5 Global Stable ROM in India

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi TV 4S 55-inch announced with 4K HDR Display and AI Voice Assistant

Reviews

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Review

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "Xiaomi backed Black Shark’s gaming smartphone launching on April 13"

avatar
newest oldest most voted
Vishal Gajanan Giri
Vishal Gajanan Giri

Xiaomi’s Gaming beast is coming!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
20 minutes ago