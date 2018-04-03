We have been hearing about this gaming smartphone from a company called Black Shark that was said to be invested in by Chinese tech giant Xiaomi. Until now, there were no details regarding the phone’s launch, but now, Black Shark has confirmed that it’s going to launch this gaming smartphone next week.

Black Shark has confirmed that it’s going to launch its gaming smartphone on April 13. The company has also sent out invites for the launch event in China that kicks off at 3 pm Chinese time. Moreover, Xiaomi’s investment in Black Shark has also been confirmed.

Black Shark’s gaming smartphone that’s launching next week is confirmed to come with Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 845 SoC under the hood. And, according to past benchmark listings, the smartphone will be coming with 8 GB RAM while running Android Oreo out of the box.

The Black Shark smartphone will also be coming with a display having an aspect ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. While the size of the display is unknown, we speculate that there won’t be any notch on this one, because that would instantly annoy a lot of gamers.

Xiaomi Blackshark Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor (confirmed)

Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor (confirmed) RAM: 8 GB

8 GB GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

Android 8.0 Oreo Display: Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) with 18:9 aspect ratio, size unknown

Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) with 18:9 aspect ratio, size unknown Internal Storage: 32 GB

32 GB External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

We don’t have to wait much to know more about this gaming smartphone as the company will reveal everything about this smartphone on April 13.

Via