Panasonic Eluga Ray 550 with 5.7-inch 18:9 Display and Arbo AI Assistant launched in India

Back in September last year, Japanese tech giant Panasonic launched the Panasonic Eluga Ray 500 smartphone in India with a price tag of ₹8999. Now today, further expanding its portfolio of Eluga series smartphones in the country, Panasonic has launched the Panasonic Eluga Ray 550 smartphone in India.

The Panasonic Eluga Ray 550 is a budget smartphone. However, most importantly, it’s the first smartphone from Panasonic in India that flaunts “bezel-less” design. The Panasonic Eluga Ray 550 features a 5.7-inch display that has 18:9 aspect ratio and 1440 x 720 pixel resolution. The display is also covered with 2.5D curved glass on top, with the back having a metallic finish.

Under the hood, the Panasonic Eluga Ray 550 has MediaTek’s MTK6737H processor which is coupled with 3 GB RAM. The smartphone runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box, and, has 32 GB of storage on board which can be expanded up to 128 GB via microSD card.

That said, the Panasonic Eluga Ray 550 also comes with Arbo – the company’s AI (Artificial Intelligence) powered virtual assistant that tracks and learns your daily activity patterns “prompting you to do things as per your timings thereby, making your life easier and simpler”.

Having said that, for photography, the Panasonic Eluga Ray 550 comes with a 13 MP camera at the back and a 5 MP camera on the front. And lastly, fueling this entire package is a 3250 mAh battery which draws power from a micro USB port.

Commenting on the launch of Panasonic Eluga Ray 550 in India, Mr. Pankaj Rana, Business Head, Mobility Division, Panasonic India said, “We are entering into the ‘Big View Display’ smartphone category with the launch of Eluga ray 550 so as to enhance the viewing experience of our customers and provide a display which is not only big but also pleasing to the eye. Panasonic is committed to scale new heights of product innovation and we are focused towards embedding powerful features in our upcoming range. We will continue to offer the best of the best at an affordable price to accommodate our customer’s evolving lifestyle”.

Panasonic Eluga Ray 550 Specifications

CPU: 1.3 GHz MediaTek MTK6737 quad-core processor

1.3 GHz MediaTek MTK6737 quad-core processor RAM: 3 GB

3 GB GPU: Mali-T720

Mali-T720 Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

Android 7.0 Nougat Display: 5.7-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass

5.7-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 13 MP with LED flash

13 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP with LED flash

5 MP with LED flash Internal Storage: 32 GB

32 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM)

Dual SIM (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM) Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG support, micro USB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG support, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Blue, Black, Gold

Blue, Black, Gold Battery: 3250 mAh

Panasonic Eluga Ray 550 Price in India and Availability