Last year, OnePlus launched its OnePlus 5 flagship smartphone in June. And later in November, the company launched the OnePlus 5T as a mid-cycle refresh to the OnePlus 5. But, OnePlus didn’t stop there, as it went on to launch the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Edition later in December in partnership with Disney. Now, it looks like the company has teamed up with Marvel and is going to launch Avengers: Infinity War-themed OnePlus 6.

OnePlus India posted a short teaser video on its Facebook page that shows the Avengers and OnePlus logos in the beginning. And, in the end, you see the Avengers: Infinity War poster. This video has been taken down by OnePlus India from its Facebook page, but, the folks over at Android Central were able to create its mirror. We are attaching that video mirror below for you to check it out.

Well, considering that Avengers: Infinity War releases on April 27, we are expecting OnePlus to announce this Avengers: Infinity War-themed OnePlus 6 around the same time. That said, if the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Edition is anything to go by, then there won’t be any difference between the regular OnePlus 6 and the Infinity War Edition. However, the latter would come with some Avengers wallpapers and themes (Agent Romanoff is our favorite, just saying).

With that being said, if the OnePlus 6 Avengers: Infinity War Edition indeed exists, then it would be interesting to see whether it remains India exclusive or is launched in majority of the global markets, because the 5T Star Wars Edition was first launched in India and wasn’t sold in all the markets.

OnePlus 6 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: 2.7 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor (confirmed)

2.7 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor (confirmed) RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X (confirmed)

6/8 GB LPDDR4X (confirmed) GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Operating System: HydrogenOS (in China) / OxygenOS (rest of the world) based on Android 8.1 Oreo

HydrogenOS (in China) / OxygenOS (rest of the world) based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 and 19:9 aspect ratio

6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 and 19:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 16 MP (f/1.7) + 20 MP (f/1.7) with LED flash

16 MP (f/1.7) + 20 MP (f/1.7) with LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP with f/2.0 aperture

20 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 64/128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM, confirmed)

64/128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM, confirmed) SIM: Dual Nano SIM

Dual Nano SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C Other: Face Unlock, Fingerprint Scanner

Face Unlock, Fingerprint Scanner Battery: 3450 mAh with Dash Charge

OnePlus 6 Price [Expected]

Price of 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: CNY 3299 (around $524/₹34,095)

CNY 3299 (around $524/₹34,095) Price of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant: CNY 3799 (around $603/₹39,262)

CNY 3799 (around $603/₹39,262) Price of 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant: CNY 4399 (around $699/₹45,463)

You can expect OnePlus to share more such teaser images and videos in the coming days that would reveal more details about the OnePlus 6.