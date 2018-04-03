Vivo V9 Camera Overview

Vivo officially launched its selfie smartphone in India, the Vivo V9 comes with 24 MP front camera and dual cameras (16 MP + 5 MP) at the back. Equipped with a notch on a 6.3-inch FullView display, the Vivo V9 not just looks great, it’s also a phone that performs well in the camera segment. We took the phone and snapped some shots to show you the image quality and also the camera features it has.

Vivo V9 Camera Specifications

Camera: Dual Cameras (16 MP + 5 MP)

Dual Cameras (16 MP + 5 MP) Optical Image Stabilization (OIS): N/A

N/A Rear Flash: Single LED flash

Single LED flash Features: Auto, Face Beauty, AR Stickers, Lighting Effects, Group selfie, Portrait Bokeh, LIVEOn, Watermark (model and time), Touch Capture, Voice Capture, Palm Capture, Timer, Mirrored Selfie, Geo-tagging, Tap to Focus, HDR, Color Filters, Burst Shot

Auto, Face Beauty, AR Stickers, Lighting Effects, Group selfie, Portrait Bokeh, LIVEOn, Watermark (model and time), Touch Capture, Voice Capture, Palm Capture, Timer, Mirrored Selfie, Geo-tagging, Tap to Focus, HDR, Color Filters, Burst Shot Video Recording: Up to 4K video @30fps

Up to 4K video @30fps Front Camera: 24 MP, f/2.0

24 MP, f/2.0 Image Sensor: OmniVision OV16880

OmniVision OV16880 Video Recording: 1080p/720p/480p videos @30fps

1080p/720p/480p videos @30fps Front Flash: Screen Flash

The Vivo V9 comes with two cameras at the back, one of 16 MP paired with 5 MP for creating bokeh effects. The 24 MP selfie camera seems to be taken from its predecessor Vivo V7 with a bunch of added features like AR stickers and AI beauty. It’s a high-resolution 24 MP camera on the front end, hence, it takes crispier selfies.

It’s worth mentioning that the Vivo is backed with its beauty features which also works for its rear camera, the Portraits mode is available for both the cameras (front and the back). Moreover, the AI features, AR Stickers, and Lighting Effects wholes-up its camera features.

There are a few options on the camera interface such as the HDR, Portrait Bokeh mode, Live Photos, Face Beauty, AR Stickers, Panorama, Professional, as well as other modes that include Ultra HD Doc, Slow-Mo, and Time-Lapse.

The settings also enable you to take 3 seconds or 10 seconds timer photos with gestures support like Palm or Voice. There’s an option to add a watermark and time mark. Take a peek at the Vivo V9 Camera Interface below. Well, that’s about the interface, let’s move on to the Vivo V9 camera samples.

Vivo V9 Camera Features Explained [Quick Camera Overview]

We didn’t find any dedicated flash which was supposed to be present since the Vivo V5 Plus with dual selfie cameras had it. The AI-powered cameras click bokeh style shots, detects the face of the person, determine the age, sex and skin tones, and apply the bokeh effects with a better edge detection. Only that, the front camera can’t adjust the depth like the dual cameras. The shots taken with rear cameras have the ability to adjust the focus and depth after taking pictures.

The AR Stickers comes with loads of cool stickers, however, you need to download separately. Thanks to AI, the images look great with AR Stickers. The AR Stickers add effects in real-time just as you have seen on the Instagram and Snapchat. The Lightning effects are similar to what you might have seen on iPhone X, it adds different lighting modes like adding light on the face, or removing the colors in the background without losing the colors of the face.

The 24 MP selfie camera is impressive, delivers sharp and crisp images, when in good lighting conditions whereas the dual-camera takes decent shots as far as the lights exist.

Vivo V9 Camera Samples

Do you think the Vivo V9 has the best selfie camera in the market? Comment below.