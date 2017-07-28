Chinese manufacturer Meizu unveiled the Meizu Pro 7 at an event in China with dual rear cameras and dual display. However, that’s not the only smartphone Meizu unveiled. The company alongside also unveiled the Meizu Pro 7 Plus, which as the name suggests, is larger than the Pro 7.

The Meizu Pro 7 Plus, like the Pro 7, comes with dual camera setup at the back along with dual display, however, it comes with a larger 5.7-inch primary display having a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels. The camera setup and secondary display specifications remain unchanged though.

That said, the Meizu Pro 7 Plus is powered by Helio X30 SoC which is coupled with 6 GB RAM. Like the Pro 7, the Pro 7 Plus also boots up to Flyme OS 6.0 which is based on Android 7.0 Nougat. Also, unlike the Pro 7 which comes with 64 GB of internal storage, the Pro 7 Plus is offered in both 64 GB and 128 GB internal storage variants.

“The Meizu PRO 7 and PRO 7 Plus convey the very essence of Meizu – our passion to innovate and our commitment to creating premium devices. We’ve been trying out different implementations of rear displays for the past years, and are confident we have now created an implementation that truly offers a great user experience.” said Ard Boudeling, Head of Global Marketing at Meizu.

Meizu Pro 7 Plus specifications:

CPU: Up to 2.6 GHz Helio X30 deca-core processor

Up to 2.6 GHz Helio X30 deca-core processor RAM: 6 GB LPDDR4X

6 GB LPDDR4X GPU: PowerVR 7XTP-MT4

PowerVR 7XTP-MT4 Operating System: Flyme OS 6.0 based on Android 7.0 Nougat

Flyme OS 6.0 based on Android 7.0 Nougat Primary Display: 5.7-inch Quad-HD (2560 x 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED display

5.7-inch Quad-HD (2560 x 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED display Secondary Display: 1.9-inch Super AMOLED display with 536 x 240 pixel resolution

1.9-inch Super AMOLED display with 536 x 240 pixel resolution Rear Camera: Dual 12 MP (Monochrome + RGB) Sony IMX386 with dual-tone LED flash

Dual 12 MP (Monochrome + RGB) Sony IMX386 with dual-tone LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP

16 MP Internal Storage: 64/128 GB UFS 2.1

64/128 GB UFS 2.1 Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Cirrus Logic CS43130 Hi-Fi chip for better audio experience

Fingerprint Scanner, Cirrus Logic CS43130 Hi-Fi chip for better audio experience Colors: Matte Black, Space Black, Amber Gold, Crystal Silver (for 64 GB variant), 128 GB variant only in Matte Black and Space Black color

Matte Black, Space Black, Amber Gold, Crystal Silver (for 64 GB variant), 128 GB variant only in Matte Black and Space Black color Battery: 3500 mAh with mCharge Quick Charging Technology

Meizu Pro 7 Plus Price and Availability: