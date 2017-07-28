We have seen quite a few smartphones coming with secondary displays like the LG V10, V20 and the HTC U Ultra. All of these smartphones come with a secondary display sitting right above the primary display to keep showing information like notifications, time/date, and, quick shortcuts to apps and contacts. Well, Chinese manufacturer Meizu has launched the Meizu Pro 7, which also comes with a secondary display, but, at its back.

The Meizu Pro 7 comes with a 5.2-inch Full-HD Super AMOLED display on the front, but, it also comes with a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED at the back which shows information like notifications, weather and date/time. It can also be used to take a selfie using the dual rear cameras.

Yes, the Meizu Pro 7 not only comes with a dual display, but, also comes with a 12 MP dual camera setup at the back. One of them is a monochrome sensor which helps you capture more details, whereas, the second one is a RGB sensor. There’s also a 16 MP camera on front. Meizu says that the phone comes with four-in-one algorithm which is activated automatically in dark environments to take better photos.

Meizu Pro 7 specifications:

CPU: Up to 2.6 GHz Helio P25 octa-core processor

Up to 2.6 GHz Helio P25 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB LPDDR4X

4 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Mali-T880 MP2

Mali-T880 MP2 Operating System: Flyme OS 6.0 based on Android 7.0 Nougat

Flyme OS 6.0 based on Android 7.0 Nougat Primary Display: 5.2-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED display

5.2-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED display Secondary Display: 1.9-inch Super AMOLED display with 536 x 240 pixel resolution

1.9-inch Super AMOLED display with 536 x 240 pixel resolution Rear Camera: Dual 12 MP (Monochrome + RGB) Sony IMX386 with dual-tone LED flash

Dual 12 MP (Monochrome + RGB) Sony IMX386 with dual-tone LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP

16 MP Internal Storage: 64 GB eMMC5.1

64 GB eMMC5.1 Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Cirrus Logic CS43130 Hi-Fi chip for better audio experience

Fingerprint Scanner, Cirrus Logic CS43130 Hi-Fi chip for better audio experience Colors: Black, Red, Gold

Black, Red, Gold Battery: 3000 mAh with mCharge Quick Charging Technology

Meizu Pro 7 Price and Availability: