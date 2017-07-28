Meizu

Meizu Pro 7 goes official with Helio P25 SoC, dual rear cameras and dual display

By Sagar Bakre
1

We have seen quite a few smartphones coming with secondary displays like the LG V10, V20 and the HTC U Ultra. All of these smartphones come with a secondary display sitting right above the primary display to keep showing information like notifications, time/date, and, quick shortcuts to apps and contacts. Well, Chinese manufacturer Meizu has launched the Meizu Pro 7, which also comes with a secondary display, but, at its back.

Meizu Pro 7

The Meizu Pro 7 comes with a 5.2-inch Full-HD Super AMOLED display on the front, but, it also comes with a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED at the back which shows information like notifications, weather and date/time. It can also be used to take a selfie using the dual rear cameras.

meizu-pro-7-official-2

Yes, the Meizu Pro 7 not only comes with a dual display, but, also comes with a 12 MP dual camera setup at the back. One of them is a monochrome sensor which helps you capture more details, whereas, the second one is a RGB sensor. There’s also a 16 MP camera on front. Meizu says that the phone comes with four-in-one algorithm which is activated automatically in dark environments to take better photos.

Meizu Pro 7 specifications:

  • CPU: Up to 2.6 GHz Helio P25 octa-core processor
  • RAM: 4 GB LPDDR4X
  • GPU: Mali-T880 MP2
  • Operating System: Flyme OS 6.0 based on Android 7.0 Nougat
  • Primary Display: 5.2-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED display
  • Secondary Display: 1.9-inch Super AMOLED display with 536 x 240 pixel resolution
  • Rear Camera: Dual 12 MP (Monochrome + RGB) Sony IMX386 with dual-tone LED flash
  • Front Camera: 16 MP
  • Internal Storage: 64 GB eMMC5.1
  • Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C
  • Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Cirrus Logic CS43130 Hi-Fi chip for better audio experience
  • Colors: Black, Red, Gold
  • Battery: 3000 mAh with mCharge Quick Charging Technology

Meizu Pro 7 Price and Availability:

  • Price: ¥2880 (around $430/₹27,400)
  • Availability: Goes on sale in China from August 5. No word on availability outside the Chinese market.
Sagar Bakre

Loves to keep a close watch on the Smartphone Industry to bring the latest news for you.

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "Meizu Pro 7 goes official with Helio P25 SoC, dual rear cameras and dual display"

avatar
VISHAL GAJANAN GIRI
VISHAL GAJANAN GIRI

amazing value for money device, innovative, powerful and cheaper than the OP5!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours 57 minutes ago
wpDiscuz