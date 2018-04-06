LG G7 ThinQ live image surfaces online, shows off notched screen

Earlier this week, CAD renders of the LG G7, which is said to be called G7 ThinQ, surfaced online that showed off the device from multiple angles. Those CAD renders also showed off the notch on this LG flagship. But now, we are looking at the live images of the LG G7 ThinQ that give us a much clearer look at the notch.

A total of two live images of the LG G7 ThinQ have surfaced online. First one (see above) shows off a boot screen that displays the ‘LG G7 ThinQ’ moniker. It also shows the phone inside a protective case, and, you can also see cut-outs for buttons – two on the left and one on the right.

The button on the right could be the power button, with the volume rocker located on the left. And, the additional button below the volume rocker on the left could be a dedicated AI button – similar to the Bixby button on recent Samsung flagships. That said, you can also see LED notification light and front camera inside the notch up top.

With that being said, the second live image (see above) that has surfaced online also shows us the notch, but, it also reveals the model number of the LG G7 ThinQ which is LM-G710TM.

Well, the source who leaked these images has also shared other details of this smartphone, like Snapdragon 845 SoC, 4 GB RAM, and, 64 GB of internal storage. Moreover, the device also made a score of 2,52,473 points in AnTuTu benchmark test. But, we can expect this score to be higher on the final, consumer-ready G7 ThinQ.

LG G7 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Snapdragon 845

Snapdragon 845 RAM: 4/6 GB

4/6 GB Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 6-inch IPS LCD display with 19:9 aspect ratio

6-inch IPS LCD display with 19:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 16 MP + 16 MP

16 MP + 16 MP Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM)

64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM) Other: Fingerprint Scanner

The LG G7 ThinQ is expected to hit the market in May, but, there’s no word yet from LG about the launch date.

Source