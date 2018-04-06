Official teaser gives us our first look at Xiaomi-backed Black Shark gaming smartphone

Xiaomi-backed smartphone company Black Shark is all set to launch its gaming smartphone on April 13. The company has also sent out invites for the launch event. We have been hearing about this smartphone for quite some time now, and, we also know some of the specifications of this smartphone. But, what we didn’t know is what this smartphone looks like. Well, now we do, as the company has shared a teaser poster which shows us what this smartphone looks like – at least one side of it.

Black Shark through its official Weibo handle has shared a teaser image (shown above) which shows the right side of the phone. It shows us that the smartphone has curved edges, and, a button with a texture to it along with a green accent. Well, this could actually be the power button.

Having said that, on a closer look, you can also see the antenna line on top, and, a hole above the button which could be the secondary microphone.

With that being said, as far as innards are concerned, Black Shark has confirmed that this gaming smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 845 SoC. Well, that’s not exactly a news after all, because what else do you expect a gaming smartphone to be powered by? Snapdragon 450? Nah.

Xiaomi Black Shark Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor (confirmed)

Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor (confirmed) RAM: 8 GB

8 GB GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

Android 8.0 Oreo Display: Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) with 18:9 aspect ratio, size unknown

Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) with 18:9 aspect ratio, size unknown Internal Storage: 32 GB

32 GB External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

We will know everything about this gaming smartphone on April 13, but you can expect some more teasers until the launch day that would reveal some more details of this smartphone.

Source | Via