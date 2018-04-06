OnePlus 6 alert slider might let you adjust the camera focus as well
It looks like the alert slider will be located on the right side this time
OnePlus has been revealing details about the upcoming OnePlus 6 smartphone one teaser at a time. Yesterday we told you about OnePlus teasing navigation gesture support on the OnePlus 6. Now, the company has released one more teaser about something that many of us have taken for granted – the alert slider.
OnePlus smartphones come with an alert slider on their left side that lets us adjust the sound settings of the phone. By default, the alert slider is pushed down which is the “Ring” mode. If you push it up once, it switches to “Do not disturb” mode. And, if you push it up again, then it switches to “Silent” mode.
Slide to focus with the Alert Slider. #OnePlus6 pic.twitter.com/LbLbhlwjVh
— OnePlus (@oneplus) April 5, 2018
However, according to the latest teaser video shared by OnePlus, it looks like the alert slider on the OnePlus 6 might let us adjust the camera focus as well. OnePlus shared a video on Twitter by tweeting “Slide to focus with the Alert Slider.“
The video only shows a small, thick, white colored line, which is representing the alert slider. It only moves from the center to the left, and then all the way to right. Well, it’s kind of difficult to say how exactly will this work. So we will either have to wait until the phone’s launched, or wait till OnePlus sheds some more light on this.
That said, you can expect OnePlus to share another teaser video tomorrow which might reveal some more details about the OnePlus 6.
OnePlus 6 Specifications [Expected]
- CPU: 2.7 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor (confirmed)
- RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X (confirmed)
- GPU: Adreno 630
- Operating System: HydrogenOS (in China) / OxygenOS (rest of the world) based on Android 8.1 Oreo
- Display: 6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 and 19:9 aspect ratio
- Rear Camera: 16 MP (f/1.7) + 20 MP (f/1.7) with LED flash
- Front Camera: 20 MP with f/2.0 aperture
- Internal Storage: 64/128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM, confirmed)
- SIM: Dual Nano SIM
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C
- Other: Face Unlock, Fingerprint Scanner
- Battery: 3450 mAh with Dash Charge
OnePlus 6 Price [Expected]
- Price of 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: CNY 3299 (around $524/₹34,095)
- Price of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant: CNY 3799 (around $603/₹39,262)
- Price of 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant: CNY 4399 (around $699/₹45,463)
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!