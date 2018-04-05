OnePlus confirms yet another feature on OnePlus 6 that’s similar to the one on iPhone X

With each passing day, we get to know something new about the OnePlus 6 – the 2018 flagship from Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus. The company has already officially confirmed quite a few things about the OnePlus 6 like the presence of notch, top-end specs, and, a way to hide the notch. Now, the latest bit that OnePlus is confirming is gesture support.

OnePlus has shared a video on Twitter confirming support for gestures on the OnePlus 6. The company tweeted, “Speed up your experience with gestures. #OnePlus6“. While the video doesn’t reveal much, it does show circle and swipe up gestures, the latter of which we think would be used to go back.

Well, navigation gestures aren’t all that new to OnePlus though, as the company already introduced them on last year’s OnePlus 5T with OxygenOS Open Beta 3 update. However, these are still in beta and haven’t been rolled out to all the users yet through the official build. That said, we believe that the navigation gestures on the OnePlus 6 will be similar to the ones on the 5T, except that the OnePlus 5T might get it through official build only after the OnePlus 6 has been launched.

With that being said, unlike the OnePlus 5, the OnePlus 5T didn’t come with any capacitive navigation buttons on the front below the display, and hence, users were only left with the option to use on-screen navigation buttons. Well, this is certainly going to be the case with the OnePlus 6 as well. But, with navigation gestures in tow, users will have the option to disable the on-screen navigation buttons if they wish to squeeze out a bit more space on the screen.

OnePlus 6 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: 2.7 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor (confirmed)

2.7 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor (confirmed) RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X (confirmed)

6/8 GB LPDDR4X (confirmed) GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Operating System: HydrogenOS (in China) / OxygenOS (rest of the world) based on Android 8.1 Oreo

HydrogenOS (in China) / OxygenOS (rest of the world) based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 and 19:9 aspect ratio

6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 and 19:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 16 MP (f/1.7) + 20 MP (f/1.7) with LED flash

16 MP (f/1.7) + 20 MP (f/1.7) with LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP with f/2.0 aperture

20 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 64/128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM, confirmed)

64/128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM, confirmed) SIM: Dual Nano SIM

Dual Nano SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C Other: Face Unlock, Fingerprint Scanner

Face Unlock, Fingerprint Scanner Battery: 3450 mAh with Dash Charge

OnePlus 6 Price [Expected]

Price of 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: CNY 3299 (around $524/₹34,095)

CNY 3299 (around $524/₹34,095) Price of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant: CNY 3799 (around $603/₹39,262)

CNY 3799 (around $603/₹39,262) Price of 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant: CNY 4399 (around $699/₹45,463)

Looking at how OnePlus is sharing information about the OnePlus 6 every other day, it’s safe to say that the launch of this smartphone isn’t too far away. In fact, the company is expected to launch the OnePlus 6 as soon as later this month, instead of June.