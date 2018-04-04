After OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei confirmed the presence of notch on the OnePlus 6 last week, CEO Pete Lau went ahead and confirmed the key specifications of this flagship smartphone like Snapdragon 845 SoC, 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. While fans are happy with these specifications, there are some who are unhappy with the presence of notch. Well, addressing this concern, OnePlus has shared some details pertaining to the notch that has brought back joy amongst the OnePlus fans.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau in the company’s official forums has said that the users of OnePlus 6 will be able to hide the notch on the smartphone if they don’t like it. There will be an option inside the Settings menu that will allow the OnePlus 6 users to hide notch.

This will be done by blacking out the background of the notification and status bar, which means the notch won’t be visible. That said, OnePlus won’t be the first company to allow hiding of the notch on its smartphone, because another Chinese company, Huawei, has already done that with its recently announced P20.

However, it’s worth noting that OnePlus 6 users won’t be able to hide the notch on the smartphone right away after their purchase, as this feature will be rolled out later on with a software update after the launch of the OnePlus 6.

Here’s what Lau said in OnePlus Forums,

“A black-out feature was seriously considered in the early stages of the development of the OnePlus 6. At the time we decided against adding this feature. We wanted to focus all of our time and resources on delivering an exceptional full-screen experience. I still believe the best way to experience the OnePlus 6 is using the full potential of the display. Recently many users have raised interest in having a black-out function. We respect your feedback, and would like to give everyone the ability to choose. This function will enable you to black out the background of the notifications and status bar. It will be added in a future software update released after the launch of the OnePlus 6. Look forward to sharing this new update with you all. Thank you for making us better!“

Also Read: OnePlus might launch Avengers: Infinity War-themed OnePlus 6 later in April

OnePlus hasn’t yet announced the launch date of the OnePlus 6, but, considering the frequency at which new information is pouring in over the Internet, both from OnePlus and unofficial sources, it shouldn’t be too long before this 2018 OnePlus flagship is unveiled.

OnePlus 6 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: 2.7 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor (confirmed)

2.7 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor (confirmed) RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X (confirmed)

6/8 GB LPDDR4X (confirmed) GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Operating System: HydrogenOS (in China) / OxygenOS (rest of the world) based on Android 8.1 Oreo

HydrogenOS (in China) / OxygenOS (rest of the world) based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 and 19:9 aspect ratio

6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 and 19:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 16 MP (f/1.7) + 20 MP (f/1.7) with LED flash

16 MP (f/1.7) + 20 MP (f/1.7) with LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP with f/2.0 aperture

20 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 64/128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM, confirmed)

64/128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM, confirmed) SIM: Dual Nano SIM

Dual Nano SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C Other: Face Unlock, Fingerprint Scanner

Face Unlock, Fingerprint Scanner Battery: 3450 mAh with Dash Charge

OnePlus 6 Price [Expected]