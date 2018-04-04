OnePlus CEO just confirmed these top-notch specs of OnePlus 6

Every other day, we get to hear something new about the OnePlus 6, as the company is confirming details of its 2018 flagship at regular interval. Last week, OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei confirmed that the OnePlus 6 will come with a notch. Then OnePlus confirmed that this 2018 flagship will indeed be called OnePlus 6 while also sharing a teaser on Chinese social network confirming the presence of Snapdragon 845, 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. Now, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has re-confirmed that the OnePlus 6 will indeed come with top-notch (see what I did there?) specifications like Snapdragon 845 SoC, 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage.

Pete Lau in a post on OnePlus Forums has confirmed that the OnePlus 6 will be coming with Snapdragon 845 SoC, 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. Well, the presence of Snapdragon 845 SoC and 8 GB RAM isn’t all that surprising. In fact, we would have surprised if it was the other way round. However, what’s surprising to see here is that this year’s OnePlus flagship will come with 256 GB of internal storage.

For those unaware, last year’s OnePlus flagships – the OnePlus 5 and 5T – both came in two storage configurations, 64 GB and 128 GB. Hence, this year’s OnePlus flagship coming with 256 GB of internal storage is indeed a news.

Apart from confirming these specs, Lau also emphasized on how OnePlus is always working on offering “best-possible user experience”. Moreover, Lau also said that with this kind of hardware, the company wants to offer “burdenless speed” and “burdenless experience” to its users.

“Fast is not just about shorter loading times or top download speeds, any OEM can achieve high numbers in one or two metrics. Fast is about creating a lasting impression of speed and smoothness, throughout all-day use, whether you’re recording 4K video or browsing Facebook. Fast is about ensuring there is less than a 1/1000 percent likelihood of your phone freezing, even under constant heavy use. To us, it’s about setting a higher standard.” OnePlus CEO Pete Lau wrote in a post on OnePlus Forums.

You can head over to the Source link below to read the entire post.

That said, OnePlus also posted a teaser video yesterday which hints at the company planning to launch Avengers: Infinity War-themed OnePlus 6 later this month.

We should hear more about the OnePlus 6 as we keep inching closer to its launch, which isn’t too far away now.

