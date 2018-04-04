Nokia 7 Plus Android One launched in India with 6-inch FHD+ Display, Snapdragon 660 SoC and Dual Rear Cameras

Earlier last week, HMD Global – the official licensee for Nokia brand of phones – launched the Nokia 1 Android Oreo (Go Edition) smartphone in India with a price tag of ₹5499. Now today, HMD has launched yet another smartphone in the country – the Nokia 7 Plus Android One Edition.

The Nokia 7 Plus Android One was first unveiled back in February this year at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain. The Nokia 7 Plus is a mid-range smartphone, and as evident from its name, it’s a part of Android One program which means it runs the latest software out-of-the-box (Android Oreo in this case) while also coming with a promise of regular software updates for two years.

Like every other recent smartphones out there in the market, the Nokia 7 Plus Android One comes with a display that has an aspect ratio of 18:9, a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels, and measures 6-inch diagonally. Well, you can also notice that the screen of the Nokia 7 Plus Android One comes with rounded corners.

That said, the Nokia 7 Plus Android One boasts a uni-body design while flaunting a construction that’s made out of slab of 6000 series aluminium. Also, as the bezels on this smartphone are smaller, there’s no fingerprint scanner on the front below the display, or even the capacitive navigation buttons. The fingerprint scanner is located on the back of the phone, and for navigation, you have to make do with the on-screen navigation buttons.

For photography, the Nokia 7 Plus Android One comes with a dual camera setup at the back that’s placed in the center in vertical orientation. This dual camera setup is a combination of one 12 MP standard camera and one 13 MP telephoto camera. And yes, both of these are equipped with ZEISS optics. Well, that’s just a Nokia thing you know.

Anyways though, there’s also a 16 MP camera on the front for those who are into selfies and video calls, and yes, this one also comes equipped with ZEISS optics like the rear cameras.

Moving on, the Nokia 7 Plus Android One has Snapdragon 660 SoC under the hood running the show that’s mated to 4 GB of RAM. The smartphone also comes with 64 GB of internal storage, and, keeping this entire package up and running is a 3800 mAh battery that ships along.

Nokia 7 Plus Android One Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB LPDDR4

4 GB LPDDR4 GPU: Adreno 512

Adreno 512 Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 6-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with Gorilla Glass 3 and 18:9 aspect ratio

6-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with Gorilla Glass 3 and 18:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 12 MP standard (1.4µm f/1.75 2PD with ZEISS optics) + 13 MP telephoto (1.0µm f/2.6 with ZEISS optics, 2x optical zoom) with dual-tone flash

12 MP standard (1.4µm f/1.75 2PD with ZEISS optics) + 13 MP telephoto (1.0µm f/2.6 with ZEISS optics, 2x optical zoom) with dual-tone flash Front Camera: 16 MP with ZEISS optics

16 MP with ZEISS optics Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card SIM: Single/Dual SIM

Single/Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C 2.0.

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C 2.0. Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Bothie, Nokia OZO Audio

Fingerprint Scanner, Bothie, Nokia OZO Audio Colors: Black-Copper, White-Copper

Black-Copper, White-Copper Battery: 3800 mAh

