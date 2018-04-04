New Nokia 6 Android One launched in India with Snapdragon 630 SoC, 16 MP camera and Android Oreo
HMD Global, at an event in New Delhi today, launched the Nokia 7 Plus in India. However, alongside the Nokia 7 Plus, HMD Global also launched one more smartphone in India – the new Nokia 6 – which was unveiled back in February this year at Mobile World Congress.
For those unaware, the new Nokia 6 is actually the Nokia 6 (2018) that was launched in China in January this year. However, while the Nokia 6 (2018) is available exclusively for the Chinese market, the new Nokia 6 is aimed at global markets.
Besides, the Nokia 6 (2018) ran Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box, however, the new Nokia 6, being a part of Android One program, runs Android 8.0 Oreo on first boot. Also, while both these Nokia 6 are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 630 SoC, the Chinese Nokia 6 has 4 GB RAM in tow whereas the new Nokia 6 for global markets is also available in 3 GB RAM variant.
That said, the new Nokia 6 boasts a uni-body construction, and, it’s made out of a single block of 6000 series aluminium. This smartphone sports a 5.5-inch display, but, it comes with a traditional 16:9 aspect ratio which sets the display resolution to 1920 x 1080 pixels.
The new Nokia 6 comes in 32 GB and 64 GB storage variants, with the former having 3 GB RAM and the latter coming with 4 GB of RAM. However, HMD Global has only launched the 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant in India today.
Moving on to the optics, the new Nokia 6 has a 16 MP camera on the back and an 8 MP camera on the front. However, none of these come with ZEISS optics. But, this smartphone does come with a feature called Dual-Sight Mode (Bothie) that lets you capture photos and videos simultaneously using the front and rear camera.
The new Nokia 6 comes in three colors: Black-Copper, White-Iron, Blue-Gold, and, it packs in a 3000 mAh battery that keeps the lights on.
New Nokia 6 Android One Specifications
- CPU: 2.2 GHz Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor
- RAM: 3 GB LPDDR4
- GPU: Adreno 508
- Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo
- Display: 5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 3
- Rear Camera: 16 MP with PDAF, f/2.0 aperture and dual-tone flash
- Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture and 84° wide-angle lens
- Internal Storage: 32 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card
- SIM: Single/Dual SIM
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Dual-Sight Mode (Bothie), Nokia OZO Audio
- Colors: Black-Copper, White-Iron, Blue-Gold
- Battery: 3000 mAh
New Nokia 6 Android One Price in India and Availability
- Price: ₹16,999
- Availability: Goes on sale in India from April 6 through Nokia Mobile Shop and select mobile outlets
