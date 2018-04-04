New Nokia 6 Android One launched in India with Snapdragon 630 SoC, 16 MP camera and Android Oreo

HMD Global, at an event in New Delhi today, launched the Nokia 7 Plus in India. However, alongside the Nokia 7 Plus, HMD Global also launched one more smartphone in India – the new Nokia 6 – which was unveiled back in February this year at Mobile World Congress.

For those unaware, the new Nokia 6 is actually the Nokia 6 (2018) that was launched in China in January this year. However, while the Nokia 6 (2018) is available exclusively for the Chinese market, the new Nokia 6 is aimed at global markets.

Besides, the Nokia 6 (2018) ran Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box, however, the new Nokia 6, being a part of Android One program, runs Android 8.0 Oreo on first boot. Also, while both these Nokia 6 are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 630 SoC, the Chinese Nokia 6 has 4 GB RAM in tow whereas the new Nokia 6 for global markets is also available in 3 GB RAM variant.

That said, the new Nokia 6 boasts a uni-body construction, and, it’s made out of a single block of 6000 series aluminium. This smartphone sports a 5.5-inch display, but, it comes with a traditional 16:9 aspect ratio which sets the display resolution to 1920 x 1080 pixels.

The new Nokia 6 comes in 32 GB and 64 GB storage variants, with the former having 3 GB RAM and the latter coming with 4 GB of RAM. However, HMD Global has only launched the 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant in India today.

Moving on to the optics, the new Nokia 6 has a 16 MP camera on the back and an 8 MP camera on the front. However, none of these come with ZEISS optics. But, this smartphone does come with a feature called Dual-Sight Mode (Bothie) that lets you capture photos and videos simultaneously using the front and rear camera.

The new Nokia 6 comes in three colors: Black-Copper, White-Iron, Blue-Gold, and, it packs in a 3000 mAh battery that keeps the lights on.