At around same time last year, HMD Global launched the Nokia 6 in China, and, later at MWC 2017 announced it for global markets. Now, almost after a year from the launch of Nokia 6, HMD Global has announced the second generation of Nokia 6, dubbed the Nokia 6 (2018).

As one would expect, the Nokia 6 (2018) comes with relatively better hardware and a design that’s a bit different than last year’s Nokia 6. The Nokia 6 was powered by Snapdragon 430 SoC which is gnereally found in budget smartphones. However, the Nokia 6 (2018) comes with Snapdragon 630 SoC under the hood which is a tier above the Snapdragon 4xx series. That said, the amount of RAM on Nokia 6 (2018) is 4 GB. Exactly the same as that on Nokia 6.

Talking about other specifications on the Nokia 6 (2018), they are all the same as the Nokia 6, even the cameras. Well, speaking about the cameras, even if the Nokia 6 (2018) comes with a 16 MP rear camera and an 8 MP front camera that’s similar to the one on last year’s Nokia 6, what’s new is the inclusion of Bothie that lets you capture photos and videos using the front and rear camera simultaneously. This is something that’s found on the Nokia 7 and the flagship Nokia 8.

That said, the Nokia 6 (2018) runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box which is a bummer, however, HMD Global has said that it be upgraded to Oreo update soon. Moving on, if we talk about the design, then the physical home button and capacitive navigation keys that were found on last year’s Nokia 6 have been ditched on the Nokia 6 (2018) in favor of on-screen buttons. And, as there’s no physical home button, the fingerprint scanner is now located at the back the island that houses the camera and the Nokia moniker.

Furthermore, the Nokia 6 (2018) sports a uni-body construction that’s made out of 6000 Series aluminium. The phone’s offered in two colors – Black and Silver White – and, it ships with a 3000 mAh battery that keeps the lights on. The Nokia 6 (2018) also sports a 5.5-inch Full-HD display which comes with the protection of 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass.

Nokia 6 (2018) Specifications

2.2 GHz Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

Nokia 6 (2018) Price and Availability

Price of 32 GB storage variant: ¥1499 (around $231/₹14,642)

¥1499 (around $231/₹14,642) Price of 64 GB storage variant: ¥1699 (around $261/₹16,597)

¥1699 (around $261/₹16,597) Availability: Goes on sale in China from January 10. Can be pre-ordered from Suning.com. No word on availability in other markets

