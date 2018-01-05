Nokia 7 to be reportedly launched in India this month

Back in October last year, HMD Global launched its mid-range smartphone – the Nokia 7 – in China. And, late last month, we came across a report which said that the Nokia 7 would be launched globally in early 2018. Well now, we have come across yet another report which says that the Nokia 7 would be launched in India this month.

According to a report from NokiaPowerUser, HMD Global will launch the Nokia 7 in India this month. While there’s no specific date of Nokia 7 launch in India, NokiaPowerUser, based on the information they have received from their “retail sources”, say that this mid-range smartphone will be launched in India in the latter part of this month.

Moreover, the report also further states that the Nokia 7 will be sold exclusively through Amazon in India. As usual, there’s no word on the pricing of Nokia 7 in India, however, it is said to be priced at around ₹19,999 to ₹20,999, which we believe is the price for the base variant coming with 4 GB RAM.

Having said that, the Nokia 7 is powered by Snapdragon 630 SoC which is paired with either 4 or 6 GB RAM. The device boots up to Android 7.1.1 Nougat and sports a 5.2-inch Full-HD IPS display with 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass atop.

For photography, the Nokia 7 sports a 16 MP camera at the back and a 5 MP camera on the front. And, like the Nokia 8, comes with a feature called Bothie that lets you capture photos and record videos using the front and rear camera simultaneously.

Other specifications of the Nokia 7 include 64 GB of internal storage, a fingerprint scanner at the back, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port, and, a 3000 mAh battery.

HMD Global is said to have scheduled an international event on January 19 where it is expected to announce multiple smartphones including Nokia 9. Well, we might see the company announcing the Nokia 7 for global markets as well during that event.