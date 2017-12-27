Nokia 7 global launch reportedly set for early 2018

Back in October, HMD Global launched the mid-range Nokia 7 smartphone in China. However, there was no word from the company on when it would be launched in other markets. But, according to latest reports, HMD Global could launch the Nokia 7 globally in early 2018.

The global variant of Nokia 7, which reportedly carries model number TA-1041, is expected to be launched next month for global markets. HMD Global is said to have scheduled an international event on January 19 where it is expected to announce multiple devices including Nokia 9. Well, while there’s no confirmation from HMD Global yet, we might actually see Nokia 7 being announced for global markets at the January 19 event.

The Nokia 7 is a mid-range smartphone that’s powered by Snapdragon 630 SoC and is paired with 4 or 6 GB RAM. It sports a 7000 series aluminium chassis while flaunting a 3D glass back. The device sports a 5.2-inch IPS display that has Full-HD resolution with 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass laid atop.

The Nokia 7 boots up to Android 7.1.1 Nougat, however, HMD Global has promised to upgrade it to Android Oreo. That said, the Nokia 7 features a 16 MP camera at the back and a 5 MP camera on the front. It has 64 GB of internal storage, but, you can expand the storage up to 128 GB via microSD card.

The Nokia 7 also comes with a feature called Bothie that lets you capture photos and videos using the front and rear camera simultaneously. The device has a fingerprint scanner at the back and ships with a 3000 mAh battery that draws power from a USB Type-C port. And yes, it does have a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

If HMD Global is indeed announcing the Nokia 7 for global markets next month, we will hear more about it soon from the company itself.

The Nokia 7 4 GB RAM variant is priced at ¥2499 (around ₹24,455) in China whereas the 6 GB RAM variant carries a price tag of ¥2699 (around ₹26,410). What do you think should be the ideal price of Nokia 7 in India?

