Idea ₹309 Prepaid Plan revised; Here’s what has changed

Just over two weeks ago, Idea Cellular (often referred to as Idea) announced its ₹309 tariff plan for prepaid customers. Later, the telco revised its ₹357 prepaid plan to offer more data. Now, the company has revised its ₹309 prepaid plan as well to offer more benefits to its customers.

Initially, the Idea ₹309 prepaid plan offered free local and STD voice calls, free outgoing on roaming, 100 local and national SMS per day, and, 1 GB 2G/3G/4G data per day for 28 days which translated to a total of 28 GB of data spanning over a period of 28 days.



Now, Idea has increased the amount of data that’s offered to the customers. The telco is now offering 1.5 GB of 2G/3G/4G data per day to it customers for 28 days which means the customers now get a total of 42 GB of data. Moreover, if you do recharge of ₹309 from Idea’s app or website, you get additional 1 GB of data, which takes the total amount of data offered to 43 GB.

However, this revised ₹309 prepaid plan is only available in select few circles like Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Goa. In some circles like Bihar, Jharkhand and Delhi-NCR, Idea is only offering 1 GB data per day.

Having said that, this Idea ₹309 prepaid plan competes with Jio’s recently announced ₹299 plan that offers 2 GB 4G data per day for 28 days which translates to a total of 56 GB of data. Moreover, Jio also has a prepaid plan priced at ₹309 which offers 1 GB 4G data per day for 49 days.

