Idea ₹357 prepaid plan revised, here’s what has changed

Telecom operator Idea Cellular – often referred to as Idea – recently revised its ₹198 tariff plan for prepaid customers. Now, the telco has revised yet another tariff plan for prepaid customers which is priced at ₹357. The ₹357 prepaid plan was first announced by Idea earlier last month.

Initially, Idea prepaid customers subscribing to the ₹357 prepaid plan were offered unlimited local and STD voice calls, 100 local and national SMS per day, free outgoing on national roaming, and 1 GB of 2G/3G/4G data per day for 28 days.

However, later on, the plan was revised to increase the amount of data from 1 GB per day to 1.5 GB. Now, Idea has revised this ₹357 plan again to offer more data to its customers. Idea is now offering 2 GB data per day to its prepaid customers for 28 days, which translates to a total of 56 GB of data over a period of 28 days.

Moreover, customers are also offered 1 GB of additional data if they recharge from Idea’s website or the MyIdea app, taking the total amount of data to 57 GB.

Having said that, this plan is only revised for customers in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh circles. In other circles, customers are still offered 1.5 GB data per day. Besides, in Mumbai circle, customers are only offered 1 GB data per day, with 1.5 GB additional data if they recharge from Idea’s website or app.

