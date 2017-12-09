Telecom operator Reliance Jio’s ₹459 prepaid plan is one of the best available in the market right now, and, other telcos have been trying to catch up with Jio and retain their customers by announcing similar plans. Back in November, Vodafone announced its ₹509 plan to compete with Jio’s ₹459 plan, and yesterday, Airtel too announced a tariff plan priced at ₹509. Now, Idea has also announced a tariff plan for its prepaid customers that’s priced at ₹509.

The Idea ₹509 prepaid plan is available to customers across all the circles. For ₹509, Idea prepaid customers are offered unlimited local and STD calls, free national roaming and 100 SMS per day. Moreover, customers are also offered 1 GB 2G/3G/4G data per day for 84 days which translates to a total of 84 GB of data spanning over a period of 84 days.

Furthermore, customers recharging from Idea’s website are also entitled to up to 100% cashback. Like we already said, this ₹509 prepaid plan competes directly with Jio’s ₹459 plan which offers unlimited local and STD voice calls, free roaming, free SMS, access to Jio’s apps, and, unlimited Internet (with FUP of 1 GB 4G data per day) for 84 days.

For ₹509, both Airtel and Vodafone are also offering the same benefits as Idea’s ₹509 plan.

Having said that, all four of these telecom operators also have tariff plans with 70 days validity and similar benefits. Airtel’s plan with 70 days validity is priced at ₹448, Vodafone’s at ₹458, Idea’s at ₹449, and, Reliance Jio’s being the cheapest at ₹399.

