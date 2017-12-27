Xiaomi Mi A1 vs Honor 7X [Dual Camera Comparison]

The midrange smartphone market is filled with a large number of devices including Xiaomi Mi A1, Honor 7X, Lenovo K8 Note, Moto G5 Plus, and more, but only a few ones take the lead. Taking photographs with bokeh effect is now a popular thing among dual-camera smartphones, the Xiaomi Mi A1 and the Honor 7X are the two most compelling dual camera midrangers and we have compared the camera quality of both the phones to see which ones got the overall better camera package.

Xiaomi Mi A1 vs Honor 7X – Camera Specifications

Comparison Xiaomi MI A1 Honor 7X Rear Camera Dual Cameras (12 MP + 12 MP) Dual Cameras (12 MP + 2 MP) Rear Flash Dual-tone LED Single LED Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) No No Camera Features Portrait Mode, Geo-tagging, Tap to Focus, HDR, Panorama, Manual, Straighten, Beautify, HTT (Night Mode), Scene, Tilt-shift, Audio, Color Filters, Burst Shot Portrait Mode, Depth-Mode, Live Photos, Effects, Geo-tagging, Tap to Focus, HDR, Pro Photo, Beauty, Night Shot, Panorama, Splash Effect, Good Food, Light Painting, Time-lapse, Beauty Video, Pro Video, Slow Motion, Watermark, Audio note, Color Filters, Burst Shot Video Support (Rear) 4K video @30fps, slow-motion 720p video @120fps Up to 1080p video @30fps, Slow Motion 480p @120fps

A quick look at both the phones, the Xiaomi Mi A1 and the Honor 7X have fairly similar specifications and they are both priced very similar. The Xiaomi Mi A1 is priced at ₹13,999 and the Honor 7X (32 GB) is priced at ₹12,999. The Mi A1 runs on stock Android N while the Honor 7X is backed up by the Huawei’s EMUI based on Android N. The Xiaomi Mi A1 has a 3,000 mAh battery in contrast to the 3,340 mAh battery on Honor 7X.

For imaging, they come with two cameras on the rear side which eventually adds in the Portrait mode or Bokeh mode support. The Xiaomi Mi A1 is equipped with two 12 MP rear cameras with Portrait mode whereas the Honor 7X offers a 12 MP + 2 MP dual camera setup on the back.

Xiaomi Mi A1 supports 2X optical zoom and dual-tone LED flash, but no OIS support. The Honor 7X, on the other hand, offers a single LED flash with no OIS support. On seeing the camera interface on both the devices, the Honor 7X has more to offer.

When we talk about the camera quality, the Xiaomi Mi A1 seems to have slightly better contrast in comparison to the Honor 7X camera which has saturated colors. The camera on the Xiaomi Mi A1 uses Beautify 3.0 facial retouching allowing you to capture good portraits. The accuracy of the portraits is much better than the Honor 7X unless you are low on light. The Xiaomi Mi A1 struggles in low-light situations, while the Honor 7X has better low-light clarity.

Honor 7X has a better camera overall including the camera packed with features. Features like Portrait mode, Live Photos, Effects, Depth mode which can control the depth of the photo or blur amount, Good Food, and Night shot. The Xiaomi Mi A1 camera records 4K videos which is a plus, however, for the camera quality, it still needs polishing, the object focusing isn’t accurate, the interface sometimes responds slow, and the low light performance is average.

Xiaomi Mi A1 vs Honor 7X – Camera Samples

Conclusion – Honor 7X wins

No wonder the Xiaomi Mi A1 is better at taking portraits, the Honor 7X emerges with overall better camera package. The camera features are where the Honor 7X has an edge, the camera interface, too is a tad faster in terms of performance. If you love photography, the Honor 7X will offer you more options to explore with the camera, rather just taking portraits.