OnePlus to reward first 37 OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition customers by naming a star after them

After launching the OnePlus 5T back in November, Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus launched the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition in India around two weeks ago. Well, the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition is already special for OnePlus and Star Wars fans. However, OnePlus has now decided to make it more special by deciding to reward the first 37 customers who purchase this limited edition.

OnePlus has announced that it will be rewarding the first 37 customers of the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition by naming a star in galaxy after them. Well, having a star named after you in the galaxy certainly sounds cool. Isn’t it?

To make this happen, OnePlus has teamed up with Star Register. If you are one of the first 37 customers buying the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition, you will receive a personalized Star Wars constellation along with a certificate of ownership of the star that’s named after you. The certificate will also bear details about the star.

That said, OnePlus has also announced its Happy New Year cashback offer that’s applicable on all the OnePlus smartphones you purchase from Amazon India. As a part of this offer, customers buying any OnePlus smartphone using their ICICI Bank Credit cards on EMI will be offered a cashback of ₹1500. This offer is valid until January 2, 2018.

Moreover, the company has also re-confirmed that the OnePlus 5 will receive Face Unlock feature of the OnePlus 5T. The OnePlus 5 also recently received the Android 8.0 Oreo update. OnePlus 5T owners should expect it to be rolled out soon.

OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition Specifications

2.45 GHz Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor RAM: 8 GB LPDDR4X

Adreno 540 Operating System: OxygenOS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat

6.01-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full Optic AMOLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass, Gorilla Glass 5 and sRGB/DCI-P3 color coverage Rear Camera: 16 MP (Sony IMX398 with f/1.7 aperture) + 20 MP (Sony IMX376K with f/1.7 aperture) with Portrait Mode, Video Stabilization and dual-tone LED flash

16 MP Sony IMX371 with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 128 GB (with 8 GB RAM) UFS 2.1 2-Lane

Dual SIM (Nano + Nano) Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB Type-C, 3.5 mm headphone jack

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, Parallel Apps, aptX and aptX HD support, Dirac HD Sound Battery: 3300 mAh with Dash Charge technology

OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition Price and Availability

Price: ₹38,999

₹38,999 Availability: Available on Amazon India and OnePlusStore.in

Are you buying the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition?