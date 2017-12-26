Panasonic Eluga Ray 500 now available for purchase through offline stores in India

Japanese manufacturer Panasonic launched its Eluga Ray 500 smartphone in India back in September this year. The smartphone was sold exclusively through Flipkart, however, Panasonic has announced that it will now be sold through offline channels as well in the country.

The Panasonic Eluga Ray 500 will be sold through leading offline retail stores in India. This will help Panasonic reach more customers through offline channels. Well, this also makes sense as more and more smartphone brands are now opening pop-up and exclusive stores (Moto Hub and Mi Home) across the country to strengthen their offline presence.

Commenting on the offline availability of the Panasonic Eluga Ray 500 in India, Pankaj Rana, Business Head – Mobility Division, Panasonic India, said, “We have received tremendous demand for Eluga Ray 500, our first dual camera phone and therefore have decided to make it available in the offline channel as well at all leading retail stores. The Eluga 500 has been a great success in the online channel and we believe we will be able to replicate this success in the offline channel too”.

Panasonic Eluga Ray 500 Specifications

CPU: 1.25 GHz MediaTek MTK6737 quad-core processor

1.25 GHz MediaTek MTK6737 quad-core processor RAM: 3 GB

3 GB GPU: Mali-T720

Mali-T720 Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

Android 7.0 Nougat Display: 5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D curved glass

5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 13 MP (5P lens, f/2.0 aperture) + 8 MP (6P lens, f/2.4 aperture, wide-angle capture) with LED flash

13 MP (5P lens, f/2.0 aperture) + 8 MP (6P lens, f/2.4 aperture, wide-angle capture) with LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP with f/2.4 aperture

5 MP with f/2.4 aperture Internal Storage: 32 GB

32 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card SIM: Hybrid SIM Slot (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM / Nano-SIM + microSD card)

Hybrid SIM Slot (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM / Nano-SIM + microSD card) Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Marine Blue, Mocha Gold, Champagne Gold

Marine Blue, Mocha Gold, Champagne Gold Battery: 4000 mAh

So, would you buy the Panasonic Eluga Ray 500 for ₹8999? Or would you rather buy any other smartphone for that much money?