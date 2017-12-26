Xiaomi customers in India can now track their device repair status in real time on Mi.com

Back in October, Xiaomi announced e-token system at its service centers in India in a bid to improve after sales services in the country. With the e-token system, customers need not visit Xiaomi service centers to get the token. They can do that from their smartphone and join the queue at their nearest service center. Well now, to further improve its customer service, Xiaomi has announced real time device repair status tracking in India.

Mi Fans! Happy to introduce the all-new Mi Service Order Status feature on https://t.co/lzFXOcGyGQ. With this feature, you can easily track the status of your device's repair status online and in real time! Visit https://t.co/5EnJJDvAgG to know more! pic.twitter.com/Ui43XmWqsK — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) December 26, 2017

Xiaomi has announced the Mi Service Order Status feature in India on Mi.com with which customers can track their device repair status in real time from anywhere. With this feature now available, Xiaomi customers need not call the service center to get information on the status of their device repair.

Here’s how you can track your device repair status in real time:

Visit www.mi.com/in/service/repairstatus

Enter your contact/order/service/IMEI/Sn No.

Click on ‘Confirm’ to get an OTP on your mobile number.

Enter the OTP you received and then click on ‘Submit’. You will then get the status of your service order along with the details of your device.

While tracking your device repair status, you will come across some terms. Here’s what they mean:

Under inspection – Your device is being checked

Work in progress – Your device is getting repaired

Ready for delivery – Your device is repaired and is ready to be delivered

Delivered – You have accepted the delivery of your device

Cancelled – Your service order is cancelled

So, Xiaomi customers, what do you think of this device repair status tracking?