LG V30 starts receiving Android 8.0 Oreo update

Google released Android 8.0 Oreo back in August this year, and since then, it has slowly been rolled out to a handful of smartphones. Yesterday, the OnePlus 5 received its Android 8.0 Oreo update, and now, the LG V30 has started receiving it.

LG in a blog post said that before rolling out the Oreo update to V30, it was being tested since last month as a part of ‘LG OS Preview’ program, and, the company gathered feedback from over 500 customers to optimize the apps before beginning the roll out.

LG says that the V30 customers can upgrade their smartphone to Android 8.0 Oreo by either downloading the update over the air, or by connecting the smartphone to a PC. The Android 8.0 Oreo update for LG V30 is currently rolling out in South Korea, however, it should be rolled out in other regions soon.

Also, as this is an Android Oreo update, it brings along features like Picture-in-Picture Mode, Notification Snoozing, Autofill Framework and more. The update also comes with optimizations that improve the overall performance and battery life of the V30.

If you happen to live in South Korea and have already received the Oreo update on your V30, then do share your first impressions of Oreo on V30 with us.

Source