Xiaomi Redmi 5A 3 GB RAM variant now available through offline stores in India for ₹7499

Late last month, Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi launched the Redmi 5A in India as a successor to the Redmi 4A that was launched in the country back in March this year. The Redmi 5A is offered with 2 GB and 3 GB RAM, and, both of them are sold through Flipkart, Mi.com and Mi Home stores. Well, starting today, the 3 GB RAM variant of the Redmi 5A will be sold through offline stores as well.

The 3 GB RAM variant of the Redmi 5A, which comes with 32 GB of internal storage, will be sold through offline retailers and Mi Preferred stores in India starting today. However, while the 3 GB RAM variant is priced ₹6999 online, it will be sold for ₹500 more, i.e., ₹7499, through offline retailers and Mi Preferred stores.

Well, while the 3 GB RAM variant is now available through offline stores, we can expect the 2 GB RAM variant to be sold through offline stores soon. However, like the 3 GB RAM variant, the 2 GB RAM variant might also be sold at a higher price through offline stores in the country.

The 2 GB RAM variant is priced at ₹5999 online, however, the first 5 Million units of the phone will be sold for ₹4999. Hence, if Xiaomi decides to sell the 2 GB RAM variant of Redmi 5A through offline stores, it might either be priced ₹5499 or ₹6499.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A Specifications

CPU: 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor

1.4 GHz Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor RAM: 2/3 GB

2/3 GB GPU: Adreno 308

Adreno 308 Operating System: MIUI 9

MIUI 9 Display: 5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) display with Reading Mode

5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) display with Reading Mode Rear Camera: 13 MP camera with 5P lens, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF and LED flash

13 MP camera with 5P lens, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF and LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP camera with f/2.0 aperture

5 MP camera with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 16 GB (with 2 GB RAM), 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM)

16 GB (with 2 GB RAM), 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual SIM (Nano + Nano)

Dual SIM (Nano + Nano) Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, micro USB, 3.5 mm headphone jack

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, micro USB, 3.5 mm headphone jack Other: IR Blaster

IR Blaster Colors: Dark Grey, Gold and Rose Gold

Dark Grey, Gold and Rose Gold Battery: 3000 mAh

