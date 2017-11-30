Xiaomi has been teasing the launch of a new smartphone in India since last week which it has been promoting as “Desh Ka Smartphone”. Well, that smartphone is the Xiaomi Redmi 5A. The Xiaomi Redmi 5A has been launched today in India, and, is successor to the Redmi 4A which was launched in the country back in March this year.

The Xiaomi Redmi 5A has a design similar to the Redmi 4A, and, has a metallic finish at the back. It is powered by Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor that’s clocked at 1.4 GHz and is paired with 2 or 3 GB RAM. The 2 GB RAM variant comes with 16 GB storage whereas the 3 GB RAM variant comes with 32 GB of storage.

Speaking of storage, the Xiaomi Redmi 5A comes with a dedicated slot for microSD card, which means you can insert two nano SIM cards and a microSD card in the phone at the same time. Something which we have seen on the Redmi Y1 as well which was launched earlier this month in India.

Moving on, the Xiaomi Redmi 5A sports a 5-inch display that has a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels and a pixel density of 296 ppi. For photography, the Redmi 5A comes with a 13 MP camera at the back and a 5 MP camera on the front.

Moreover, the Redmi 5A also runs MIUI 9 out of the box, and, the good old IR Blaster is also present at the top of the phone which lets you use the phone as a remote control to your TV, A.C. and some other appliances.

The Xiaomi Redmi 5A is offered in three colors – Dark Grey, Gold and Rose Gold – and, it ships with a 3000 mAh battery that Xiaomi says can offer up to 8 days of standby time, 7 hours of video playback and 6 hours of gaming.

“We strongly believe that the best of technology should be made accessible to as many people as possible, because technology can improve lives. With Redmi 5A we take another step in offering a great all-round experience for users looking for their first smartphone. We believe Redmi 5A is the smartphone for everyone.” said Manu Jain, Vice President of Xiaomi and Managing Director of Xiaomi India.

“Xiaomi is a community driven by fans, and to celebrate their contribution towards making Xiaomi the No.1 brand in India, we’ve taken this huge step to give back INR 500 crore back to community and offer Redmi 5A at INR 4,999 for the first five million units. This is, as far as we know, something no other brand has ever done before in India. We would like other technology brands to join us in making high-quality products while making them extremely accessible and contribute towards a digital India.” Jain further added.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A Specifications

CPU: 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor

1.4 GHz Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor RAM: 2/3 GB

2/3 GB GPU: Adreno 308

Adreno 308 Operating System: MIUI 9

MIUI 9 Display: 5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) display with Reading Mode

5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) display with Reading Mode Rear Camera: 13 MP camera with 5P lens, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF and LED flash

13 MP camera with 5P lens, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF and LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP camera with f/2.0 aperture

5 MP camera with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 16 GB (with 2 GB RAM), 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM)

16 GB (with 2 GB RAM), 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual SIM (Nano + Nano)

Dual SIM (Nano + Nano) Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, micro USB, 3.5 mm headphone jack

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, micro USB, 3.5 mm headphone jack Other: IR Blaster

IR Blaster Colors: Dark Grey, Gold and Rose Gold

Dark Grey, Gold and Rose Gold Battery: 3000 mAh

Xiaomi Redmi 5A Price in India and Availability