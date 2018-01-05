Samsung Galaxy Note8 reportedly receiving Android 8.0 Oreo update

South Korean tech giant Samsung launched the Galaxy Note8 back in August last year. The Galaxy Note8 was launched with Android 7.1.1 Nougat, and, it has been more than five months since the launch, but there’s no news of the Android Oreo stable update for this 2017 flagship. However, if you own a Galaxy Note8 and were waiting for the Oreo update, your wait is about to be over as the Android Oreo update for Galaxy Note8 is reportedly rolling out.

The Android 8.0 Oreo update for Samsung Galaxy Note8 is being rolled out. However, there’s no confirmation from Samsung yet regarding this roll out, but, several users on Reddit have reported about receiving the update on their Galaxy Note8.

Moreover, this update is also being rolled out to the Exynos variant of the Samsung Galaxy Note8 (SM-950F) and not the Snapdragon variant. For those unaware, the Galaxy Note8 is available in two variants – one which is powered by Exynos 8895 and the other that’s powered by Snapdragon 835. The Snapdragon variant is available only in the US, whereas, the Exynos variant is available in rest of the countries.

That said, speaking about the update, it carries build number R16NW.N950FXXU2CRA1.DM and also upgrades the Samsung Experience version to 9.0 while upgrading the Android version to 8.0 Oreo. Well, as this is an Oreo update, it brings along features like Picture-in-Picture Mode and Autofill to the Note8.

A Reddit user shared the change log of the Android 8.0 Oreo update for Galaxy Note8. It is as follows:

Update to the keyboard

Picture in picture support (so far I have noticed it in YouTube and google maps)

App specific long press menus from launcher (can no longer put apps to sleep from that menu or open app settings)

Secure folder can be set to stay unlocked until the screen goes to sleep

Autofill API support (with bio-metrics) for all apps, and browser

Colored media notifications

Notification categories

Customization options for notification badges

Keyboard uses gify for gif search support (doesn’t work in gboard with stock messaging still)

More edge lighting options

Ability to ONLY view Samsung cloud items

Ability to backup Samsung secure folder in Samsung cloud

Bluetooth, high-quality audio codecs

Manage passwords of Samsung and third party apps with Samsung pass

Well, if you happen to own the Exynos variant of the Galaxy Note8, you can check for the update by heading over to the Settings > Software Update menu and then tapping on the Download Updates Manually option.

