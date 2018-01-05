Huawei sub-brand Honor launched the mid-range Honor 7X smartphone in India last month. And yesterday, it launched the flagship Honor View 10 smartphone in the country for ₹29,999. Now today, Honor has launched yet another product in India, and no, it’s not a smartphone. Rather, the company has now launched a fitness tracker – the Honor Band A2.

Back in July last year, Honor had launched the Honor Band 3 for ₹2799, and today, the company has launched the Honor Band A2 which is priced similarly. The Honor Band A2 is a wearable which comes with fitness tracking functionalities.

The Honor Band A2 sports a 0.96-inch OLED display which apart from showing you time, also shows various details like step count. Moreover, it also comes with features like lift-to-wake and lower-to-sleep. That said, being a fitness tracker, the Honor Band A2 features a heart rate monitor which constantly tracks the user’s heart rate.

With the help of the heart rate monitor, the Honor Band A2 enables users to keep a check on their heart rate while they are performing different exercises and adjust accordingly for more efficiency. Furthermore, users are also displayed the all-day exercise data like the heart rate, time and distance of various exercises when they connect the Band A2 to their phone via Bluetooth.

Well, with that being said, the Honor Band A2 also comes with sleep tracking which helps users monitor the quality of their sleep. Users are also offered suggestions based on the sleep data to help improve their sleep quality.

Apart from all this, the Honor Band A2 also notifies the users of incoming calls and messages. Besides, the Band A2 also comes with up to 9 days of battery life along with sweat and water-resistance so that you don’t have to worry about charging it very often or removing it while going for a swim.

“The Honor Band A2 is the best in category wearable gadget with smart health and notification features. It is more than just a simple fitness band that not only helps you live a healthy lifestyle but also stay updated on the social front as well. Our previous Honor Band 3 was a bestseller in its category and we are confident of replicating the same success with Honor Band A2” said Mr. P Sanjeev, Vice President, Sales, Huawei Consumer Business Group.

Honor Band A2 Price in India and Availability