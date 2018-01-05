How to show battery percentage in status bar on Honor View 10 [Guide]

With every new Honor smartphone, it is clear that the battery percentage isn’t always enabled by default in the status bar. The recently launched Honor View 10 is a flagship device from Honor with the newest EMUI 8 operating system based on Android Oreo and it shows just the battery icon, not the percentage. So, we decided to share how you can get that battery percentage on your Honor View 10.

This method works on most Honor devices or EMUI based phones (including Huawei). The battery percentage is the most viewed stuff on any smartphone but many choose not to show them in the status bar. However, they do offer an option inside the settings so that you can have it back. The same goes with Honor phones, you need to turn it On from the Settings menu.

While the battery percentage can be checked from the battery settings itself, it can also be viewed in the status bar so that you don’t need to go inside the settings to view the percentage. To enable the battery percentage on Honor View 10, here’s what you need to do.

Show battery percentage in status bar on Honor View 10

Go Settings -> Battery -> Battery percentage and select the option. You will be prompted for three options – Do not show, Next to icon, and In icon.

Upon choosing the option ‘Next to icon’ will put the percentage just beside the battery icon. On choosing the option ‘In icon’ will show the percentage inside the battery icon. Choose whichever you like and you are done.

If you do not want to keep the percentage or you change your mind, just hit the option ‘Do not show’ in the battery settings.

