OnePlus has been teasing the launch of Sandstone variant of OnePlus 5T since last month, and, the phone was even listed online by a Chinese retailer ahead of its expected launch. Well, those of you who were eagerly waiting for its announcement don’t need to wait anymore as the OnePlus 5T Sandstone White Limited Edition has been unveiled by OnePlus.

Well, as the name suggests, the OnePlus 5T Sandstone White Limited Edition comes with a back that has Sandstone finish and is white in color. This Sandstone finish was first found on earlier OnePlus smartphones like the OnePlus One and OnePlus 2.

There are a lot of fans who swear by this Sandstone finish as it not only feels nice in hand, but also makes it easier for people to hold it, adding a certain level of grip so that it doesn’t slip away from your hands easily like the phones with metal back often do.

That said, this OnePlus 5T Sandstone White Limited Edition is nothing but the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition sans the Star Wars logo at the back and the special Star Wars wallpapers and themes. The OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition was launched exclusively in India last month, hence, those who liked the design of the Star Wars Edition but couldn’t buy one due to its unavailability in their country, then the Sandstone White Limited Edition is the one they should be buying.

In terms of design, the OnePlus 5T Sandstone White Limited Edition has a black front with Sandstone White back, black colored power button and volume rocker, and, red colored alert slider. In terms of the innards, the OnePlus 5T Sandstone White Limited Edition has the exact same hardware as other variants of the 5T, but, it will only be available in 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage configuration.

Explaining the manufacturing process of the OnePlus 5T Sandstone White Limited Edition, OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei on OnePlus Forums wrote “This limited-edition device undergoes four increasingly complex processes before it’s ready to hit the market, each of which was designed to ensure both a visually stunning sense of style and an incredible feel. First, we sandblast the aluminum alloy and apply a primer for added protection. A color temperature layer ensures the white tones are balanced and natural. Next, we apply a blend of natural minerals and white oil paint, lending the device its stunning blend of white and gray tones and signature Sandstone feel. Finally, UV light is used to refine the texture of the phone and ensure hardness and durability.“

Well, as the OnePlus 5T Sandstone White Limited Edition is difficult to make, it will be available in limited quantities starting January 9.

OnePlus 5T Sandstone White Limited Edition Specifications

2.45 GHz Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor RAM: 8 GB LPDDR4X

OxygenOS Display: 6.01-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full Optic AMOLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass, Gorilla Glass 5 and sRGB/DCI-P3 color coverage

OnePlus 5T Sandstone White Limited Edition Price and Availability