OnePlus 5T Sandstone variant image surfaces online ahead of expected launch

Two days ago, Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus shared a poster which teased the launch of OnePlus 5T Sandstone variant on January 5. Well now, just a day ahead of its expected launch, the OnePlus 5T Sandstone variant has been listed online by a Chinese retailer which also gives us a look at the Sandstone variant of the 5T.

Chinese retailer JD.com has listed the OnePlus 5T Sandstone variant ahead of its expected launch. The listing gives us a look at the Sandstone variant of the OnePlus 5T while also revealing its price. According to the listing, the OnePlus 5T Sandstone variant looks like the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition that was launched in India last month.

However, the only difference between the Sandstone variant and the Star Wars Limited Edition is the absence of Star Wars logo at the back of the device. Apart from that, both in terms of design and specifications, the Sandstone variant of the 5T is just the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition.

Well, it’s worth noting that unlike the Midnight Black variant of the OnePlus 5T that has a metal back, the Sandstone variant comes with a sandstone finish that we have seen in older OnePlus phones like the OnePlus One and OnePlus 2.

That said, according to the JD.com listing, the OnePlus 5T Sandstone variant comes in only 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage configuration, and, is priced at ￥3499 (around ₹34,150) in China.

In related news, OnePlus has also shared a video on Twitter which also teases the Sandstone variant of the OnePlus 5T. Well, whatever it is going to be, we will know more about it tomorrow.

Source | Via