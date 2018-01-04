Last October, South Korean tech giant Samsung launched the Galaxy Tab A 2017 in India with a price tag of ₹17,990. And now today, the company has launched the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7.0 in the country which is actually the Galaxy Tab A 2016 that was launched way back in March 2016.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7.0 that was launched today in India sports a 7-inch display having a resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels. Under the hood, it comes with a quad-core processor that’s clocked at 1.5 GHz and is laced with 1.5 GB of RAM.

The Galaxy Tab A 7.0 comes with a physical home button at the front below the display which is flanked by recent and back capacitive navigation keys. And, for photography, it comes with a 5 MP camera at the back and a 2 MP camera on the front.

That said, the version of Android that this tablet runs is unknown, however, back in 2016, it was launched with Android 5.1 Lollipop. Well, having said that, the Galaxy Tab A 7.0 does come with Kids Mode and Parental Controls so that parents can restrict usage time and app access for their kids.

Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7.0 comes with 8 GB of internal storage and ships with a huge 4000 mAh battery that keeps this package up and running.

“Consumer-centric innovation is at the forefront of our business. With Galaxy Tab A 7.0, we are providing our customers a device that is the perfect blend of refined design, Superior display great performance and non-stop entertainment. Galaxy Tab A 7.0 caters to consumers’ On-the-go and Me-time needs thereby acting as a perfect companion for their active lifestyle.” said Vishal Kaul, Director, Samsung India.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7.0 Specifications

CPU: 1.5 GHz quad-core processor

1.5 GHz quad-core processor RAM: 1.5 GB

1.5 GB Operating System: Android

Android Display: 7-inch WXGA (1280 x 800 pixels) display

7-inch WXGA (1280 x 800 pixels) display Rear Camera: 5 MP

5 MP Front Camera: 2 MP

2 MP Internal Storage: 8 GB

8 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 200 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 200 GB via microSD card Connectivity: 4G, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, micro USB

4G, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, micro USB Colors: White, Black

White, Black Battery: 4000 mAh

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7.0 Price in India and Availability