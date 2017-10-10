Samsung has introduced its new 8-inch tablet called Galaxy Tab A 2017 with Bixby Home assistant and a large 5,000 mAh battery. It’s the successor to the last year’s Samsung Galaxy Tab A 2016 which was sized 7-inch and running Android 5.1.1 Lollipop, the new Galaxy Tab A runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat and is priced at ₹17,990.

As mentioned earlier, the tablet runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat, fits a long-lasting 5,000 mAh battery enables non-stop multimedia usage for up to 14 hours. It packs a 1.4 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425, 2 GB RAM and 16 GB internal storage with microSD support of up to 256 GB.

For the cameras on the tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 2017 equips an 8 MP f/1.9 camera on the rear side with LED flash while the front is supported by a 5 MP f/2.2 camera with LED flash as well.

Galaxy Tab A 2017 comes with metal back, smooth edges, weighs 364 grams and sized at 8-inch with a resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels. Galaxy Tab A 2017 is also equipped with flagship features such as Bixby Home – Samsung’s AI personal assistant that helps you find whatever you are looking for. Furthermore, it is loaded with Kids Mode, a digital playground that’s safe and provides fun-learning experiences for children.

The software also includes a Blue Light Filter for night reading, Smart View that enables users to wirelessly connect the tablet with TV to enjoy pictures, videos, etc. A Game Launcher – A control center for games for an uninterrupted gaming experience.

Mr. Vishal Kaul, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India, said,

“At Samsung, we are always listening to consumer feedback and recognize the need for creating devices and services that fit diverse needs. Galaxy Tab A 2017 is the perfect blend of great display, powerful performance and multimedia experience. It is targeted for consumers seeking a holistic and quality entertainment experience. Galaxy Tab A will help us consolidate our market leadership in the country,”

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 2017 is available in two color options – Gold, and Black. The tablet will go on sale across the retail outlets starting from today. The launch offers include extra 180 GB of 4G data valid for 1 year from Reliance Jio. Moreover, the users making a purchase on or before 9th November 2017 will be eligible for a one-time screen replacement guarantee.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 2017 Specifications

Display: 8-inch FullView IPS Display, HD+ Resolution (1440 x 720 pixels), 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 3

Samsung Galaxy Tab A Price in India, Availability, & Offers