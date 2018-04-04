HMD Global at an event in New Delhi today launched the new Nokia 6 and the Nokia 7 Plus smartphones in India. But alongside these two smartphones, the company also launched its 2018 flagship smartphone in the country – the Nokia 8 Sirocco.

The Nokia 8 Sirocco, like the new Nokia 6 and Nokia 7 Plus, was announced in late February this year at Mobile World Congress. The Nokia 8 Sirocco is successor to the Nokia 8 that was unveiled last year in August and launched in India later in October.

As one would expect, the Nokia 8 Sirocco does come with some improvements over last year’s Nokia 8. The first and foremost being the display. While last year’s Nokia 8 came with a 5.3-inch QHD LCD display, this year’s Nokia 8 Sirocco comes with a bit larger 5.5-inch P-OLED display, albeit with the same resolution.

However, while the display on Nokia 8 was the regular 2.5D curved glass display, the one on the Nokia 8 Sirocco is curved along the edges which makes it look like Samsung’s Galaxy Note Edge that was launched years ago.

Having said that, the Nokia 8 Sirocco boasts a glass-metal sandwich construction. What that means is that the front and back of the phone is covered with glass whereas the side frames of the phone are made out of metal.

Under the hood, the Nokia 8 Sirocco comes with the same Snapdragon 835 SoC that we saw on last year’s Nokia 8, but, unlike the Nokia 8 that comes with 4 GB RAM, the Nokia 8 Sirocco comes with 6 GB RAM. The more the merrier after all. Isn’t it?

Moving on to photography, the Nokia 8 Sirocco comes with dual cameras at the back – one 12 MP and one 13 MP – unlike Nokia 8’s combo of 13 MP + 13 MP snappers. And, on the front, the Sirocco has a 5 MP snapper, which is a downgrade from the 13 MP snapper on Nokia 8.

Lastly, the Nokia 8 Sirocco comes with features like Dual-Sight, OZO Audio, and, IP67 dust and water resistance. It is available in Tempered Blue, Polished Blue, Steel and Polished Copper colors, and, has a 3260 mAh battery underneath that draws power from a USB Type-C port.

Nokia 8 Sirocco Specifications

Display: 5.5-inch P-OLED display, Quad HD resolution (2560 x 1440 pixels), 16:9 aspect ratio, 534 ppi, Always-on display, 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5

5.5-inch P-OLED display, Quad HD resolution (2560 x 1440 pixels), 16:9 aspect ratio, 534 ppi, Always-on display, 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Design: Stainless Steel Frame, IP67 Certified, Glass back, Wireless Charging

Stainless Steel Frame, IP67 Certified, Glass back, Wireless Charging Software: Android 8.0 Oreo

Android 8.0 Oreo Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, on the back

Yes, on the back CPU: Up to 2.5 GHz octa-core Kryo 280 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC

Up to 2.5 GHz octa-core Kryo 280 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC GPU: Adreno 540

Adreno 540 Memory: 6 GB RAM, LPDDR4X

6 GB RAM, LPDDR4X Storage: 128 GB internal, expandable up to 256 GB (SIM2)

128 GB internal, expandable up to 256 GB (SIM2) Main Camera: Dual cameras (12 MP f/1.75 + 13 MP f/2.6), 2x optical zoom, Carl Zeiss optics

Dual cameras (12 MP f/1.75 + 13 MP f/2.6), 2x optical zoom, Carl Zeiss optics Selfie Camera: 5 MP f/2.0

5 MP f/2.0 Cellular: 4G LTE, Single SIM or Dual SIM

4G LTE, Single SIM or Dual SIM Connectivity: USB Type-C 3.1, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC

USB Type-C 3.1, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC Other: Nokia OZO audio with 3 mics

Nokia OZO audio with 3 mics Battery: 3,260 mAh, QuickCharge 4.0, Qi Wireless Charging

3,260 mAh, QuickCharge 4.0, Qi Wireless Charging Colors: Tempered Blue, Polished Blue, Steel, Polished Copper

Nokia 8 Sirocco Price in India and Availability