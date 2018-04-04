Alleged Samsung Galaxy S9 Mini appears on a benchmarking site with its specifications

It’s been almost four years (ok, 3 years and 9 months) since Samsung launched a Mini variant of its flagship smartphone. Yes, we are talking about the Galaxy S5 Mini that was launched way back in July 2014. Well, after that, Samsung hasn’t launched any Mini variant of its Galaxy S flagships, but, if the latest report holds any water, then that could just change this year.

A Samsung smartphone with model number SM-G8750 has appeared on popular benchmarking site Geekbench, and, it is said to be the Samsung Galaxy S9 Mini. This smartphone has been listed on Geekbench with Snapdragon 660 SoC, 4 GB RAM and Android 8.0 Oreo. It also made a score of 1619 and 5955 points in Geekbench’s single and multi-core tests respectively.

Well, it’s worth noting the Samsung Galaxy S9 – which was announced back in February this year – comes with Snapdragon 845 (Exynos 9810 except US) SoC under the hood which is paired with 4 GB RAM. The smartphone has a 5.8-inch Quad-HD+ Infinity Display, and, it ships with a 3000 mAh battery. For photography, it comes with a 12 MP camera at the back with variable aperture, and on the front, it sports an 8 MP camera.

If this Samsung smartphone that has appeared on Geekbench is indeed the Galaxy S9 Mini, then you can expect it to come with toned down specifications in all departments – be it the display, camera or the battery.

Having said, this could also be an altogether different smartphone that Samsung is working on. We can’t be very sure at this moment. But anyways though, whatever it actually is, we should know more about it in the coming weeks, or maybe months.

Would you like to see a Galaxy S9 Mini making it to the market? If yes, what kind of hardware you think it should have? Let us know in the comments down below.

Source | Via