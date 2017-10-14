The Nokia 8, which was unveiled back in August at an event in London, was launched in India late last month. The Nokia 8 is a flagship smartphone and is the fourth Nokia smartphone launched by HMD Global in India, and, starting today, it’s now available for purchase in the country.

The Nokia 8 is available for purchase online through Amazon India as well as through offline retail stores like Croma, Reliance, Sangeetha Mobiles, Poorvika and BigC across the country. It is priced at ₹36,999 and also has launch offers like additional 4G data to Reliance Jio customers as well as access to Nokia Mobile Care services to the customers right from the comfort of their home.

The Nokia 8 flaunts uni-body construction and is made out of a single block of 6000 series aluminium. It has Snapdragon 835 SoC under the hood that’s laced with 4 GB RAM and backed by Adreno 540 GPU. The Nokia 8 sports a 5.3-inch QHD display that comes with the protection of Gorilla Glass 5 and has 2.5D curved glass atop.

The highlight of the Nokia 8 though is the dual camera setup at the back which is a combination of two 13 MP cameras – one being color sensor and the other being monochrome. For selfies, you get a 13 MP single camera on the front. The Nokia 8 also comes with a feature called Dual-Sight that lets you capture photos and videos using both the front and rear cameras at the same time. You can check out the full specifications of Nokia 8 below.

Nokia 8 Specifications

CPU: Up to 2.45 GHz Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor

Up to 2.45 GHz Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB GPU: Adreno 540

Adreno 540 Operating System: Android 7.1.1 Nougat

Android 7.1.1 Nougat Display: 5.3-inch QHD (2560 x 1440 pixels) LCD display with 2.5D glass and protection of Gorilla Glass 5

5.3-inch QHD (2560 x 1440 pixels) LCD display with 2.5D glass and protection of Gorilla Glass 5 Rear Camera: 13 MP (Color + OIS) + 13 MP (Monochrome) with ZEISS optics, 1.12um pixel size, f/2.0 aperture, 76.9˚ wide-angle lens, PDAF, IR range finder and dual-tone flash

13 MP (Color + OIS) + 13 MP (Monochrome) with ZEISS optics, 1.12um pixel size, f/2.0 aperture, 76.9˚ wide-angle lens, PDAF, IR range finder and dual-tone flash Front Camera: 13 MP with ZEISS optics, PDAF, 1.12um pixel size, f/2.0 aperture, 78.4˚ wide-angle lens and display flash

13 MP with ZEISS optics, PDAF, 1.12um pixel size, f/2.0 aperture, 78.4˚ wide-angle lens and display flash Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (MIMO), NFC, ANT+, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C 3.1 Gen-1

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (MIMO), NFC, ANT+, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C 3.1 Gen-1 Other: Fingerprint Scanner, IP54 dust and water-resistance, Dual-Sight, OZO Audio

Fingerprint Scanner, IP54 dust and water-resistance, Dual-Sight, OZO Audio Colors: Polished Blue, Polished Copper, Tempered Blue and Steel

Polished Blue, Polished Copper, Tempered Blue and Steel Dimension: 151.5 x 73.7 x 7.9 mm (camera bump 0.4 mm)

151.5 x 73.7 x 7.9 mm (camera bump 0.4 mm) Weight: 160 grams

160 grams Battery: 3090 mAh with Quick Charge 3.0 (18W, 5V/2.5A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5A)

Nokia 8 Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹36,999

₹36,999 Availability: Available for purchase online through Amazon India as well as through offline retail stores like Croma, Reliance, Sangeetha Mobiles, Poorvika and BigC across the country.

Nokia 8 Offers