Nokia 8 with Snapdragon 835 SoC, 4 GB RAM and Dual Rear Cameras goes on sale in India
The Nokia 8, which was unveiled back in August at an event in London, was launched in India late last month. The Nokia 8 is a flagship smartphone and is the fourth Nokia smartphone launched by HMD Global in India, and, starting today, it’s now available for purchase in the country.
The Nokia 8 is available for purchase online through Amazon India as well as through offline retail stores like Croma, Reliance, Sangeetha Mobiles, Poorvika and BigC across the country. It is priced at ₹36,999 and also has launch offers like additional 4G data to Reliance Jio customers as well as access to Nokia Mobile Care services to the customers right from the comfort of their home.
The Nokia 8 flaunts uni-body construction and is made out of a single block of 6000 series aluminium. It has Snapdragon 835 SoC under the hood that’s laced with 4 GB RAM and backed by Adreno 540 GPU. The Nokia 8 sports a 5.3-inch QHD display that comes with the protection of Gorilla Glass 5 and has 2.5D curved glass atop.
The highlight of the Nokia 8 though is the dual camera setup at the back which is a combination of two 13 MP cameras – one being color sensor and the other being monochrome. For selfies, you get a 13 MP single camera on the front. The Nokia 8 also comes with a feature called Dual-Sight that lets you capture photos and videos using both the front and rear cameras at the same time. You can check out the full specifications of Nokia 8 below.
Nokia 8 Specifications
- CPU: Up to 2.45 GHz Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor
- RAM: 4 GB
- GPU: Adreno 540
- Operating System: Android 7.1.1 Nougat
- Display: 5.3-inch QHD (2560 x 1440 pixels) LCD display with 2.5D glass and protection of Gorilla Glass 5
- Rear Camera: 13 MP (Color + OIS) + 13 MP (Monochrome) with ZEISS optics, 1.12um pixel size, f/2.0 aperture, 76.9˚ wide-angle lens, PDAF, IR range finder and dual-tone flash
- Front Camera: 13 MP with ZEISS optics, PDAF, 1.12um pixel size, f/2.0 aperture, 78.4˚ wide-angle lens and display flash
- Internal Storage: 64 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (MIMO), NFC, ANT+, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C 3.1 Gen-1
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner, IP54 dust and water-resistance, Dual-Sight, OZO Audio
- Colors: Polished Blue, Polished Copper, Tempered Blue and Steel
- Dimension: 151.5 x 73.7 x 7.9 mm (camera bump 0.4 mm)
- Weight: 160 grams
- Battery: 3090 mAh with Quick Charge 3.0 (18W, 5V/2.5A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5A)
Nokia 8 Price in India and Availability
- Price: ₹36,999
- Availability: Available for purchase online through Amazon India as well as through offline retail stores like Croma, Reliance, Sangeetha Mobiles, Poorvika and BigC across the country.
Nokia 8 Offers
- Up to 100 GB additional 4G data to Reliance Jio customers (10 GB per month for 10 months) on a recharge of ₹309 or above till August 31, 2018.
- Access to Nokia Mobile Care concierge service to the customers right from the comfort of their home in over 50 cities across the country.
Best phone to buy for under 40k price category!!