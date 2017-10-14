Google confirms lifetime original quality unlimited photo and video uploads for 2016 Pixel smartphones

Google announced the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones exactly ten days ago. With that Google also said that users of both these smartphones will get unlimited photo/video uploads in original quality, but, only till January 15, 2021. After that, they will be able to upload unlimited photo/video, but, in high-resolution instead of in original resolution. Well, this raised concerns among the owners of last year’s Pixel smartphones. However, Google has now confirmed that users of both Pixel and Pixel XL will get lifetime unlimited photo/video uploads in original quality.

Yes, that means users of last year’s Pixel and Pixel XL need not worry about having to upload their photos and videos on Google’s cloud in high-resolution instead of original quality. For Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL owners, what they are offered isn’t a good deal after all, considering last year’s Pixel smartphones are getting lifetime unlimited original quality uploads.

However, Google did say that the photos/videos uploaded in original quality by Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL owners before January 15, 2021 will still be accessible to them in original quality after this date. The only difference here is that Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL users aren’t getting lifetime unlimited photo/video uploads in original quality, and instead, they have to settle with uploads in high-resolution.

So, second-gen Pixel owners, what are your thoughts on Google not offering you lifetime unlimited original quality photo/video uploads? Are you fine with uploading your photos and videos in high-resolution instead of original resolution after January 15, 2021? Well, we actually wonder if anyone would even use his/her second-gen Pixel smartphone until that date, because by then, it would be time to consider buying a new phone.

Source