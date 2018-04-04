We have seen telecom operators in India revising their prepaid plans to rival the competition, however, it’s not often that we see these telcos revising (or even relaunching) their postpaid plans to offer more benefits to their customers. But, telecom operator Airtel today has done that by relaunching its ₹649 postpaid plan.

Airtel had launched its ₹649 postpaid plan last year under MyPlan Infinity. However, the telco had discontinued this plan for some time, and now, it has been relaunched with some more benefits than offered earlier.

Airtel ₹649 Postpaid Plan Details

The Airtel ₹649 postpaid plan earlier offered unlimited local and STD calls as well as free incoming and outgoing on roaming. Well, those benefits are still present, but, what has changed is the amount of data. For ₹649, Airtel postpaid customers are now offered 50 GB of 3G/4G data per billing cycle with roll-over facility.

Moreover, with the Airtel ₹649 postpaid plan, customers also get benefits like subscription to Wynk Music and Live TV & Movies. Besides, customers are also offered one year of Amazon Prime subscription which costs ₹999.

Apart from that, Airtel postpaid customers are also offered benefits like handset damage protection, and, one free add-on connection with unlimited calls.

This Airtel ₹649 postpaid plan competes with Jio’s ₹509 postpaid plan that offers 60 GB 4G data per billing cycle with an FUP of 2 GB per day. Other benefits that come along with Jio’s ₹509 postpaid plan are unlimited local and STD voice calls, free roaming, unlimited SMS, and, complimentary access to Jio apps.

So, between Airtel and Jio, which one would you go for?