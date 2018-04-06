Here’s how much the OnePlus 6 might cost in India

Not a single day goes by without us hearing something about the OnePlus 6. The information about this 2018 OnePlus flagship either comes directly from OnePlus, or surfaces in the form of leaks and rumors. Well, the OnePlus 6 is said to come in three storage variants this time – 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB. And, a recent report from China also gave us a fair idea of how much this smartphone will be priced in its home country. But now, we are looking at yet another report that reveals India price of the OnePlus 6.

According to the information received by True-Tech from their source, the OnePlus 6 64 GB storage variant will be priced between ₹33,999 and ₹36,999 in India, whereas, the 128 GB variant will be priced between ₹38,999 and ₹42,999 in the country. And lastly, the top-end variant, that is the 256 GB variant that has 8 GB RAM, will be priced somewhere between ₹44,999 and ₹48,999 in India.

Well, the image received by True-Tech also has mention of OnePlus Bullets Wireless earphones, but, there’s no information regarding its price in India. Having said that, the information that came out of China puts the China price of 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB variants of the OnePlus 6 at CNY 3299 (around $523/₹33,990), CNY 3799 (around $602/₹39,141) and CNY 4399 (around $697/₹45,323) respectively.

As you can see, the price of OnePlus 6 is considerably higher (obviously) than last year’s OnePlus 5 and 5T. The OnePlus 5 and 5T both came in 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variants. And, the 6 GB RAM variant of both these smartphones was priced at ₹32,999 whereas the 8 GB RAM variant costed ₹37,999.

This year, the 8 GB RAM variant will come with 256 GB storage, whereas, the 6 GB RAM variant will come with 64 GB and 128 GB storage options. However, it’s worth noting that as the authenticity of the source who has shared this pricing information couldn’t be verified, we suggest you take it with a pinch of salt, as we will know everything there is to know about the OnePlus 6 pretty soon.

OnePlus 6 Specifications [Expected]