Xiaomi Redmi 5 goes on open sale in India
No more need to wait for flash sales every week
Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi launched the Redmi 5 smartphone last year in China, and then last month, it launched the Redmi 5 in India as well. The Redmi 5 was sold through flash sales every week on Mi.com, Amazon India, and through Mi Home stores. But starting today, the Redmi 5 is available for purchase through open sale in the country.
Until now, customers had to register for flash sales if they wanted to buy the Redmi 5. But now that the smartphone has gone on open sale, there’s no need to register for any flash sales. As far as the phone is in stock, you can purchase it anytime you want.
Mi Fans! #GiveMe5 for #Redmi5!
Our latest Redmi 5 smartphone goes on sale at all Mi Preferred Partner stores from today 🤘 #CompactPowerhouse pic.twitter.com/IaYTWmT2Uo
— Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) April 6, 2018
The Redmi 5 has gone on open sale in India on Mi.com and Amazon India. Moreover, starting today, it’s also available for purchase at all Mi Preferred Partner stores across the country. The Xiaomi Redmi 5 comes in three variants, and, all three of them are available for purchase on Mi.com at the time of writing this. However, on Amazon India, only the 2 GB and 3 GB RAM variants are available.
Xiaomi Redmi 5 Specifications
- CPU: 1.8 GHz Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor
- RAM: 2/3/4 GB
- GPU: Adreno 506
- Operating System: MIUI 9 based on Android 7.1.2 Nougat
- Display: 5.7-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) Full-Screen display with 18:9 aspect ratio with 2.5D curved glass
- Rear Camera: 12 MP with Smart Beauty 3.0 Mode, 1.25μm pixel size and LED flash
- Front Camera: 5 MP with flash
- Internal Storage: 16 GB (with 2 GB RAM), 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM)
- External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card
- SIM: Dual SIM
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, micro USB, 3.5 mm headphone jack
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner, IR Blaster
- Colors: Gold, Black, Rose Gold, Lake Blue
- Battery: 3300 mAh
Xiaomi Redmi 5 Price in India and Availability
- Price of 2 GB RAM + 16 GB storage variant: ₹7999
- Price of 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant: ₹8999
- Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ₹10,999
- Availability: Available for purchase on Mi.com, Amazon India, Mi Home stores as well as Mi Preferred Partner stores across the country
So, are you buying the Xiaomi Redmi 5?
