Xiaomi Redmi 5 goes on open sale in India

Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi launched the Redmi 5 smartphone last year in China, and then last month, it launched the Redmi 5 in India as well. The Redmi 5 was sold through flash sales every week on Mi.com, Amazon India, and through Mi Home stores. But starting today, the Redmi 5 is available for purchase through open sale in the country.

Until now, customers had to register for flash sales if they wanted to buy the Redmi 5. But now that the smartphone has gone on open sale, there’s no need to register for any flash sales. As far as the phone is in stock, you can purchase it anytime you want.

Mi Fans! #GiveMe5 for #Redmi5! Our latest Redmi 5 smartphone goes on sale at all Mi Preferred Partner stores from today 🤘 #CompactPowerhouse pic.twitter.com/IaYTWmT2Uo — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) April 6, 2018

The Redmi 5 has gone on open sale in India on Mi.com and Amazon India. Moreover, starting today, it’s also available for purchase at all Mi Preferred Partner stores across the country. The Xiaomi Redmi 5 comes in three variants, and, all three of them are available for purchase on Mi.com at the time of writing this. However, on Amazon India, only the 2 GB and 3 GB RAM variants are available.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 Specifications

CPU: 1.8 GHz Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor

1.8 GHz Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor RAM: 2/3/4 GB

2/3/4 GB GPU: Adreno 506

Adreno 506 Operating System: MIUI 9 based on Android 7.1.2 Nougat

MIUI 9 based on Android 7.1.2 Nougat Display: 5.7-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) Full-Screen display with 18:9 aspect ratio with 2.5D curved glass

5.7-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) Full-Screen display with 18:9 aspect ratio with 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 12 MP with Smart Beauty 3.0 Mode, 1.25μm pixel size and LED flash

12 MP with Smart Beauty 3.0 Mode, 1.25μm pixel size and LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP with flash

5 MP with flash Internal Storage: 16 GB (with 2 GB RAM), 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM)

16 GB (with 2 GB RAM), 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, micro USB, 3.5 mm headphone jack

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, micro USB, 3.5 mm headphone jack Other: Fingerprint Scanner, IR Blaster

Fingerprint Scanner, IR Blaster Colors: Gold, Black, Rose Gold, Lake Blue

Gold, Black, Rose Gold, Lake Blue Battery: 3300 mAh

Xiaomi Redmi 5 Price in India and Availability

Price of 2 GB RAM + 16 GB storage variant: ₹7999

₹7999 Price of 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant: ₹8999

₹8999 Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ₹10,999

₹10,999 Availability: Available for purchase on Mi.com, Amazon India, Mi Home stores as well as Mi Preferred Partner stores across the country

So, are you buying the Xiaomi Redmi 5?